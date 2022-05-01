हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals face uphill task vs KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 45 of IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 1, 2022 - 14:52
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

1 May 2022, 14:52 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants being played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates.

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Patiala violence: 9 accused related to the violence have been arrested