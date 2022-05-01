1 May 2022, 14:52 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants being played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Stay tuned for all latest updates.
Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 45 of IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.
Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
