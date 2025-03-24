Live Cricket Score | DC VS LSG, IPL 2025 Match 4 Updates: Will KL Rahul Play Against His Former Team, Lucknow Super Giants?
DC VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Scorecard: Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 Match 4. Rishabh Pant, now LSG captain, left DC for ₹27 crore, while KL Rahul joined DC. Axar Patel leads Delhi, aiming for a strong season. Toss will take place at 7 PM while match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.
DC VS LSG (Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants) Live Cricket Score and Updates: In a highly anticipated IPL clash, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will square off against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match 4 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Pant’s Departure from Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant, who had been a key player and captain for Delhi Capitals throughout his IPL career, made a high-profile exit ahead of the mega auction last year. He was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record price of Rs 27 crore, marking a significant move for the franchise.
KL Rahul's Move from LSG to DC
On the other hand, KL Rahul, who led Lucknow for the past two years, has switched to Delhi Capitals. While he won’t take on the captaincy role, his experience and batting prowess will be crucial for the team. With Indian all-rounder Axar Patel now at the helm, the Capitals aim to build a strong season.
DC vs LSG: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport, Check Weather Report
Rain is expected in Vizag on Tuesday, March 25, but Monday's weather looks clear. There may be some clouds in the morning, but they should clear up by the time the match starts.
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Pitch Report
As Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 clash at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, pitch conditions could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match. Historically, this venue has not been a high-scoring ground in T20 cricket, with an average first-innings score of just 128. This statistic suggests that batters may find it difficult to accelerate, and bowlers particularly spinners could have a significant impact on the game.
IPL 2025, DC vs LSG Live Updates: KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant
KL Rahul faces his former team as Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, IPL 2025’s costliest auction signing, leads LSG against his old franchise DC in this exciting clash.
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The toss for the DC vs LSG match will be held at 7:00 PM IST, and the match will start at 7:45 PM IST. The IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI
Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul Likely to Miss Opener Against Former Team
KL Rahul is expected to sit out Delhi Capitals' first match against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam. The star batter joined DC late in pre-season preparations due to personal reasons, making his availability for the opening game uncertain.
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Head To Head Record
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed five times in the IPL, with LSG leading the head-to-head record with three wins, while DC have secured two victories.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: High Stakes for Axar & Kuldeep
DC’s spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will play a crucial role, especially on surfaces that offer turn later in the tournament.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: The Role of David Miller
Miller’s finishing ability and experience make him a key asset for LSG. His contributions in pressure situations could be a game-changer.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Will Fraser-McGurk Deliver for DC?
After a breakthrough IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled in T20s. Can he rediscover his touch in DC’s top order?
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Visakhapatnam: A Batting Paradise?
With a run rate of 9.2 per over in all T20s, Visakhapatnam is among India’s highest-scoring venues. Expect fireworks from both teams.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: DC’s Bowling Woes in IPL 2024
Last season, DC’s fast bowling had the worst economy rate (10.7), making their revamped pace unit one to watch this season.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: DC’s Home Advantage in Vizag
DC will play multiple games in Visakhapatnam, turning it into a temporary fortress as they seek an early momentum boost.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Pooran: The Ultimate Power-Hitter
Nicholas Pooran leads T20 cricket in sixes since 2024, showcasing his destructive abilities in the middle overs for LSG.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: LSG’s Early Away Challenges
After their opener, LSG immediately travels to Hyderabad, facing a tough away schedule before returning home to Lucknow.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Rahul’s Consistency in IPL
With 3958 runs since 2018, Rahul has been the most prolific IPL batter in recent years. His form will be crucial for DC’s success.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur’s Redemption Arc
After going unsold initially, Shardul Thakur found a spot in LSG’s squad as an injury replacement. Can he prove his worth and push for a national comeback?
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s Captaincy Debut
Axar Patel will captain DC for the first time in the IPL, bringing tactical flexibility and all-round skills to the team’s leadership.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh: LSG’s X-Factor?
Marsh has been lethal with both bat and ball in the past, but injuries restrict him to a batting role for LSG. Will he make an impact?
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Should Pant Open the Batting?
With Nicholas Pooran and David Miller excelling in the middle order, there is a debate on whether Pant should be promoted to open the batting.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: DC’s Bowling Boost With Starc & Mohit
Delhi Capitals strengthened their pace attack with the addition of Mitchell Starc and Mohit Sharma, aiming to improve their death bowling.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: LSG’s Fast Bowling Crisis
LSG’s main Indian pacers—Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep—are out injured, leaving a huge gap in their bowling attack.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Pant’s Leadership Test Begins
Returning from a serious injury, Rishabh Pant steps into his first full-time IPL captaincy role, making his leadership a major talking point this season.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Rahul’s Exit from LSG: A Storyline to Watch
KL Rahul’s departure from LSG was surrounded by speculation and tension. Will he make a statement against his former franchise?
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: New Beginnings for Both Teams
With fresh personnel and revamped strategies, both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seek a strong start to redefine their identities this season.
Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Rahul vs. Pant: The Ultimate Face-Off
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, two former franchise captains, switch teams and begin their IPL 2025 campaign against each other, adding drama and intrigue to the season opener.
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 4th Match Live Updates: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
