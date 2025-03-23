Live Cricket Score | DC VS LSG, IPL 2025 Updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Lock Horns With Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants In High-Stakes Clash
DC VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 Match 4. Rishabh Pant, now LSG captain, left DC for ₹27 crore, while KL Rahul joined DC. Axar Patel leads Delhi, aiming for a strong season. Toss will take place at 7 PM while match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.
DC VS LSG (Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants) Live Cricket Score and Updates: In a highly anticipated IPL clash, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will square off against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match 4 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Pant’s Departure from Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant, who had been a key player and captain for Delhi Capitals throughout his IPL career, made a high-profile exit ahead of the mega auction last year. He was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record price of Rs 27 crore, marking a significant move for the franchise.
KL Rahul's Move from LSG to DC
On the other hand, KL Rahul, who led Lucknow for the past two years, has switched to Delhi Capitals. While he won’t take on the captaincy role, his experience and batting prowess will be crucial for the team. With Indian all-rounder Axar Patel now at the helm, the Capitals aim to build a strong season.
DC vs LSG: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
