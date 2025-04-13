Advertisement
LIVE | DC vs MI Score, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming

DC vs MI (Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.

Apr 13, 2025
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals are on a victory roll in the IPL 2025 as the team has won four out of four matches in IPL 2025 and they will aim to continue the same as they take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday. DC are the table toppers of the season so far while MI are placed at 9th just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI will aim to save their season and get back on winning track while DC will want to inch closer towards playoff qualification.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

13 April 2025
13:11 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Conditions Favor Big Scores at Kotla

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is notorious for being one of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL. Expect another run-feast, with small boundaries and a dry pitch.

 

12:50 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya vs KL Rahul: The Ultimate Face-Off

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been in excellent form this year. With both players boasting versatility, their individual performances could decide the outcome of this high-stakes clash.

12:40 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Opening Pair Struggles for Both Teams

Both teams’ openers have struggled this IPL. MI's Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, and DC’s Faf du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk, need to step up for their respective teams to succeed.

 

12:21 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: The Return of Jake Fraser-McGurk

Fraser-McGurk’s explosive 84 off 27 balls in the last DC-MI match was a game-changer. His form could be crucial for DC’s chances against MI's potent lineup.

12:01 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: MI's Slim Losses: A Sign of Potential

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, MI's recent close losses indicate their ability to bounce back. With key players like Jasprit Bumrah fit, they’re a threat to any team.

11:50 IST

DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Delhi's Big-Hitting Advantage

Delhi Capitals have been scoring rapidly at Kotla, making them the highest-scoring team in the IPL. Their aggressive batting could set a new run-record this season.

11:49 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 DC vs MI game. For over-by-over updates stay tunned with Zee News.

