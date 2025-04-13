LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals are on a victory roll in the IPL 2025 as the team has won four out of four matches in IPL 2025 and they will aim to continue the same as they take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday. DC are the table toppers of the season so far while MI are placed at 9th just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI will aim to save their season and get back on winning track while DC will want to inch closer towards playoff qualification.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma