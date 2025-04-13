LIVE | DC vs MI Score, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals are on a victory roll in the IPL 2025 as the team has won four out of four matches in IPL 2025 and they will aim to continue the same as they take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday. DC are the table toppers of the season so far while MI are placed at 9th just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI will aim to save their season and get back on winning track while DC will want to inch closer towards playoff qualification.
Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Conditions Favor Big Scores at Kotla
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is notorious for being one of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL. Expect another run-feast, with small boundaries and a dry pitch.
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya vs KL Rahul: The Ultimate Face-Off
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been in excellent form this year. With both players boasting versatility, their individual performances could decide the outcome of this high-stakes clash.
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Opening Pair Struggles for Both Teams
Both teams’ openers have struggled this IPL. MI's Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, and DC’s Faf du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk, need to step up for their respective teams to succeed.
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: The Return of Jake Fraser-McGurk
Fraser-McGurk’s explosive 84 off 27 balls in the last DC-MI match was a game-changer. His form could be crucial for DC’s chances against MI's potent lineup.
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: MI's Slim Losses: A Sign of Potential
Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, MI's recent close losses indicate their ability to bounce back. With key players like Jasprit Bumrah fit, they’re a threat to any team.
DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Delhi's Big-Hitting Advantage
Delhi Capitals have been scoring rapidly at Kotla, making them the highest-scoring team in the IPL. Their aggressive batting could set a new run-record this season.
