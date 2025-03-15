Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872564https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/dc-vs-mi-wpl-final-2025-live-cricket-score-update-delhi-capitals-vs-mumbai-indians-women-premier-league-live-scorecard-brabourne-stadium-mumbai-meg-lanning-vs-harmanpreet-kaur-2872564.html
NewsCricket
DC VS MI LIVE SCORE

LIVE Cricket Score | DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Delhi Eye Redemption

LIVE Cricket Score | DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Fans will get to see a repeat of the first season when Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 07:18 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the grand finale of WPL 2025.  The final match between the sides will be taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Fans will get to see a repeat of the first season when Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets. 

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

15 March 2025
19:17 IST

WPL 2025 Final: Predicted XI's

Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque/Parunika Sisodia

Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu/N Charani

18:56 IST

WPL 2025 Final Live: Squads 

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

18:55 IST

WPL 2025 Final Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final match of WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK