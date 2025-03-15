LIVE Cricket Score | DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Delhi Eye Redemption

DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the grand finale of WPL 2025. The final match between the sides will be taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Fans will get to see a repeat of the first season when Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.