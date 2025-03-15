LIVE Cricket Score | DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Delhi Eye Redemption
LIVE Cricket Score | DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Fans will get to see a repeat of the first season when Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets.
DC VS MI WPL Final 2025 Updates: Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the grand finale of WPL 2025. The final match between the sides will be taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Fans will get to see a repeat of the first season when Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
Delhi Capitals Squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.
WPL 2025 Final: Predicted XI's
Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque/Parunika Sisodia
Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu/N Charani
WPL 2025 Final Live: Squads
WPL 2025 Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final match of WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
