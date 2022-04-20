20 April 2022, 20:01 PM
Livingstone gone!
What a breakthrough for DC as they have dismissed Livingstone, who has been in red hot form in IPL 2022 so far.
Axar Patel with the wicket. Livingstone could make only 2 off 3.
PBKS 51/3 after 6.1 overs
20 April 2022, 19:51 PM
Dhawan and Agarwal depart!
Lalit Yadav provides the first breakthrough for DC as he gets rid of Dhawan, caught by Pant behind the wickets. He was sweeping but did not connect, ball brushed the gloves and Pant did the rest.
Mustafizur Rahman removes Mayank in the 5th over, he chops on to the stumps. Punjab on back foot in the powerplay.
PBKS - 35/2 after 4.3 overs
20 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Good start for DC with the ball!
Dhawan and Agarwal are finding it difficult to play their strokes.
Khaleel and Shardul bowling tight lines at the moment.
DC 13/0 after 2 overs
20 April 2022, 19:04 PM
DC vs PBKS Playing 11:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
20 April 2022, 18:49 PM
Toss News!
Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC opt to bowl
20 April 2022, 18:49 PM
DC vs PBKS head to head!
Delhi and Punjab have clashed on 28 instances in which 15 have been won by PBKS. But since 2018, both teams have won equal number of games.
20 April 2022, 18:31 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2022 between DC and PBKS.
There doubts over match taking place after DC's Tim Seifert returned positive result for Covid-19.
However, BCCI has decided to go on with the game after all other players returned negative in another round of testing.
Stay tuned for more updates.