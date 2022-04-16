16 April 2022, 22:30 PM
DC going strong!
Warner is playing a fantastic knock and he looks like a man on a mission. A fine fifty from him and he is still going from strength to strength.
On the other end, Mitchell Marsh is struggling.
DC 94/1 after 11.2 overs
16 April 2022, 21:56 PM
SHAW GONE!
Mohammed Siraj STRIKES as Prithvi Shaw departs for 16 (13) caught by Anuj Rawat bowled by Siraj. RCB get the breakthrough they were looking for.
DC- 50/1 (5 Overs), Warner 32 (15)
16 April 2022, 21:46 PM
DC start STRONG
Delhi Capitals start strong with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring 44 runs in four overs. RCB coming the game with a different approach as they change 4 bowlers in 4 overs.
DC- 45/0 (4 Overs), Warner 27 (12) & Shaw 16 (12)
16 April 2022, 21:44 PM
DC begin chase of 190
Delhi Capitals begin the chase of 190 runs with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell start the bowling for RCB.
DC- 19/0 (2 Overs), Warner 8 (5) & Shaw 11 (7)
16 April 2022, 21:07 PM
DC need 190 to win
Wow, what a blistering knock from Dinesh Karthik. With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, it appeared as if RCB will run out of gas won't event reach 150 but DK came in and smashed 66 of 34 balls, hitting 5 sixes and fours each.
Chase coming up in ten minutes.
16 April 2022, 20:44 PM
Fifty for DK
He is the new 360 as Dinesh Karthik slams DC bowlers all over the park. He is playing reverse scoops, down the ground and the cross-batted shots as wll and turning the game on its head. RCB go oast 150 mark as well.
RCB 150/5 after 17.4 overs
16 April 2022, 20:36 PM
RCB 102/5 after 14 overs
Maxwell is gone. Dinesh Karthik is in. And RCB will be hoping that he plays through. 36 balls to go in the innings. RCB need to post something near to 180.
16 April 2022, 20:18 PM
FIFTY for Maxwell!
That's a fine knock from Glenn Maxwell, came in at a precarious situation and he has risen to the occasion and quickly taking his team out of trouble here.
RCB 91/4 after 11 overs
16 April 2022, 20:09 PM
4,2,6,4,6,1
Maxwell launches counter attack vs Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner gets smashed for 23 runs. What a reply from Australian all-rounder under pressure.
RCB 70/3 after 9 overs
16 April 2022, 19:41 PM
Virat Kohli gone!
Lalit Yadav's brilliant fielding display helps DC remove Virat Kohli.
He was desperate for a single after playing dots after dots. And that resulted in a wicket. Kohli's bad form continues.
RCB 42/3 after 7 overs
16 April 2022, 19:45 PM
FAF GONE!
Delhi Capitals capitalise early as RCB lose both their openers early, Faf Du Plessis came down the track smash Khaleel Ahmed over covers but get an edge and finds Axar Patel at deep point.
RCB- 17/2 (3 Overs), Maxwell 4 (3) & Kohli 4 (3)
16 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Teams:
Mitchell Marsh comes in and and a surprising decision from DC that they drop Sarfaraz Khan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
16 April 2022, 18:07 PM
Toss News!
Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC will bowl first
16 April 2022, 17:20 PM
Fantasy 11 prediction DC vs RCB!
Still wondering what to expect in terms of your fantasy 11 teams?
