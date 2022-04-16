16 April 2022, 20:36 PM
RCB 102/5 after 14 overs
Maxwell is gone. Dinesh Karthik is in. And RCB will be hoping that he plays through. 36 balls to go in the innings. RCB need to post something near to 180.
16 April 2022, 20:18 PM
FIFTY for Maxwell!
That's a fine knock from Glenn Maxwell, came in at a precarious situation and he has risen to the occasion and quickly taking his team out of trouble here.
RCB 91/4 after 11 overs
16 April 2022, 20:09 PM
4,2,6,4,6,1
Maxwell launches counter attack vs Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner gets smashed for 23 runs. What a reply from Australian all-rounder under pressure.
RCB 70/3 after 9 overs
16 April 2022, 19:41 PM
Virat Kohli gone!
Lalit Yadav's brilliant fielding display helps DC remove Virat Kohli.
He was desperate for a single after playing dots after dots. And that resulted in a wicket. Kohli's bad form continues.
RCB 42/3 after 7 overs
16 April 2022, 19:45 PM
FAF GONE!
Delhi Capitals capitalise early as RCB lose both their openers early, Faf Du Plessis came down the track smash Khaleel Ahmed over covers but get an edge and finds Axar Patel at deep point.
RCB- 17/2 (3 Overs), Maxwell 4 (3) & Kohli 4 (3)
16 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Teams:
Mitchell Marsh comes in and and a surprising decision from DC that they drop Sarfaraz Khan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
16 April 2022, 18:07 PM
Toss News!
Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC will bowl first
16 April 2022, 17:20 PM
Fantasy 11 prediction DC vs RCB!
Still wondering what to expect in terms of your fantasy 11 teams?
