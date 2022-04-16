हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: RCB pin hopes on Dinesh Karthik for big finish

Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 20:44
Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi's confidence would be boosted by their thrilling 'Super Over' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

With PTI inputs

16 April 2022, 20:36 PM

RCB 102/5 after 14 overs

Maxwell is gone. Dinesh Karthik is in. And RCB will be hoping that he plays through. 36 balls to go in the innings. RCB need to post something near to 180. 

16 April 2022, 20:18 PM

FIFTY for Maxwell!

That's a fine knock from Glenn Maxwell, came in at a precarious situation and he has risen to the occasion and quickly taking his team out of trouble here. 

RCB 91/4 after 11 overs

16 April 2022, 20:09 PM

4,2,6,4,6,1

Maxwell launches counter attack vs Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner gets smashed for 23 runs. What a reply from Australian all-rounder under pressure. 

RCB 70/3 after 9 overs

16 April 2022, 19:41 PM

Virat Kohli gone!

Lalit Yadav's brilliant fielding display helps DC remove Virat Kohli. 

He was desperate for a single after playing dots after dots. And that resulted in a wicket. Kohli's bad form continues. 

RCB 42/3 after 7 overs

16 April 2022, 19:45 PM

FAF GONE!

Delhi Capitals capitalise early as RCB lose both their openers early, Faf Du Plessis came down the track smash Khaleel Ahmed over covers but get an edge and finds Axar Patel at deep point.

RCB- 17/2 (3 Overs), Maxwell 4 (3) & Kohli 4 (3)

16 April 2022, 19:09 PM

Teams:

Mitchell Marsh comes in and and a surprising decision from DC that they drop Sarfaraz Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

16 April 2022, 18:07 PM

Toss News!

Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC will bowl first

16 April 2022, 17:20 PM

Fantasy 11 prediction DC vs RCB!

Still wondering what to expect in terms of your fantasy 11 teams?

Head over to this article to pick the best XI in order to get more points in your fantasy apps. 

