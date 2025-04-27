LIVE DC vs RCB IPL 2025: When Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against KL Rahul's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, RCB fans will hope to see King Kohli recreate Rahul's celebration — the one he pulled off at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after defeating RCB at their home ground. With both teams on the brink of playoff qualification, a win here would almost seal their spot in the top four. DC are riding high after a win against LSG, while RCB pulled off a thrilling victory against RR in their last outing.

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

