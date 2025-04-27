LIVE | DC vs RCB Score, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Take On Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
DC vs RCB (Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 41st Match: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Take On Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE DC vs RCB IPL 2025: When Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against KL Rahul's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, RCB fans will hope to see King Kohli recreate Rahul's celebration — the one he pulled off at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after defeating RCB at their home ground. With both teams on the brink of playoff qualification, a win here would almost seal their spot in the top four. DC are riding high after a win against LSG, while RCB pulled off a thrilling victory against RR in their last outing.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
DC vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: RCB’s Away Form Holds the Key
Unbeaten in five away matches, RCB’s road form is a massive confidence booster, with Kohli leading from the front and loving the conditions at Kotla.
DC vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: Kohli’s Runs Equal RCB Wins: The Ultimate Indicator
Five of Kohli’s six half-centuries this season have come in wins, showing that RCB's fate is tightly stitched to how their talisman performs at the top.
DC vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: Second on the Orange Cap List with Unfinished Business
Kohli’s 2025 IPL has seen him rack up big runs at an average of 65.33, second only to his historic 2016 season, proving he’s not just in form, he's in vintage form.
DC vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Kohli’s Magical Numbers at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Virat Kohli averages an incredible 69 with a strike rate of 145.5 at Kotla, his best stats at any venue where he’s played over five matches, making him RCB’s biggest trump card.
