DC vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: David Warner departs as DC lose 1st wicket in chase

Follow LIVE score and updates from DC vs RR IPL 2022 contest on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 22, 2022 - 22:02
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday.

With current ‘Orange Cap’ holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and ‘Purple Cap’ holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up.

With PTI inputs

 

22 April 2022, 21:51 PM

WICKET!

David Warner departs as DC lose their first wicket on chase. Prasidh Krishna with the wicket!

Sarfaraz Khan comes to the crease now and has opened the account with a single. 

DC need a big and quick stand. 

DC 48/1 after 5 overs

 

22 April 2022, 21:26 PM

Good start from DC in chase!

Warner and Shaw open innings for Delhi Capitals and this is a good start. They are not looking to attack on every ball. It is important to have controlled aggression. The target is high but with wickets in hand and controlled aggression, this can be achieved as there are still runs on this track. 

DC 25/0 after 3 overs

22 April 2022, 20:57 PM

RR post highest total of IPL 2022

Sanju Samson finished with unbeaten 46 and thanks to Buttler's marvellous knock, Rajasthan has posted the highest total of IPL 2022 which is 222/2. 

What an innings from England cricketer. DC bowlers went hopeless and fielders kept on dropping catches. The innings mentally tired them. 

Let's see how DC bat when they come back to begn chase. 

22 April 2022, 20:25 PM

Buttler ton!

This knock cannot be described in words as Buttler show goes on and on. He has slammed the third ton of IPL  2022 and the whole of RR dug out rises to give a standing ovation. 

What a knock already and he is still not finished. 

RR 160/1 after 16.2 overs

22 April 2022, 20:12 PM

SIX!

Shardul Thakur has just been slammed for a 107m six by Buttler. 

It was a baseball-like slog as he sends the ball to the top-most tier of the stands on the leg side. What a hit!

He has reached the fifty as well. What a form this beast of a batter is. 

RR 87/0 after 10 overs

22 April 2022, 19:58 PM

Buttler show begins!

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal are now beginning to open up after a sedate start. 

Buttler, especially, is looking set and raring to go big. 

Kuldeep vs Buttler will be an exciting contest. 

RR 74/0 after 8.3 overs

 

22 April 2022, 19:45 PM

Buttler, Paddikal go slow!

DC bowlers operating nicely here, keeping the batters in control. 

Buttler will soon look to launch an attack as it is tough to curtail him for long. 

RR 29/0 after 5 overs

22 April 2022, 19:03 PM

RR off to slow start

Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur open bowling for DC and they are keeping things tight. 

Lalit Yadav introduced in the third over. 

Buttler and Paddikal kept quiet so far. 

DC 11/0 after 2.4 overs

22 April 2022, 19:06 PM

Key numbers to look at before DC vs RR game

- Warner and Shaw  have put on 4 back-t-back fifty-plus stands in IPL 2022

- No team has hit as many sixes as Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

- Shaw has an average of just 18.29 in seven innings against Rajasthan Royals

22 April 2022, 19:05 PM

DC vs RR Teams:

RR are also unchanged!

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

22 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Toss News!

DC win toss and opt to bowl. 

DC are unchanged!

22 April 2022, 18:09 PM

Big News

Ponting will miss DC vs RR clasg. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting. 

Read more here

22 April 2022, 18:09 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Game 34 of IPL 2022 between DC and RR. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates!

