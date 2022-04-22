22 April 2022, 20:12 PM
SIX!
Shardul Thakur has just been slammed for a 107m six by Buttler.
It was a baseball-like slog as he sends the ball to the top-most tier of the stands on the leg side. What a hit!
He has reached the fifty as well. What a form this beast of a batter is.
RR 87/0 after 10 overs
22 April 2022, 19:58 PM
Buttler show begins!
Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal are now beginning to open up after a sedate start.
Buttler, especially, is looking set and raring to go big.
Kuldeep vs Buttler will be an exciting contest.
RR 74/0 after 8.3 overs
22 April 2022, 19:45 PM
Buttler, Paddikal go slow!
DC bowlers operating nicely here, keeping the batters in control.
Buttler will soon look to launch an attack as it is tough to curtail him for long.
RR 29/0 after 5 overs
22 April 2022, 19:03 PM
RR off to slow start
Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur open bowling for DC and they are keeping things tight.
Lalit Yadav introduced in the third over.
Buttler and Paddikal kept quiet so far.
DC 11/0 after 2.4 overs
22 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Key numbers to look at before DC vs RR game
- Warner and Shaw have put on 4 back-t-back fifty-plus stands in IPL 2022
- No team has hit as many sixes as Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022
- Shaw has an average of just 18.29 in seven innings against Rajasthan Royals
22 April 2022, 19:05 PM
DC vs RR Teams:
RR are also unchanged!
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
22 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
DC win toss and opt to bowl.
DC are unchanged!
22 April 2022, 18:09 PM
Big News
Ponting will miss DC vs RR clasg. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting.
22 April 2022, 18:09 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Game 34 of IPL 2022 between DC and RR.
Stay tuned for all latest updates!