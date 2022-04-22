22 April 2022, 19:05 PM
DC vs RR Teams:
RR are also unchanged!
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
22 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
DC win toss and opt to bowl.
DC are unchanged!
22 April 2022, 18:09 PM
Big News
Ponting will miss DC vs RR clasg. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting.
22 April 2022, 18:09 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Game 34 of IPL 2022 between DC and RR.
Stay tuned for all latest updates!