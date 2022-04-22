हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs RR IPL 2022

Follow LIVE score and updates from DC vs RR IPL 2022 contest on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 22, 2022 - 19:06
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday.

With current ‘Orange Cap’ holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and ‘Purple Cap’ holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up.

With PTI inputs

 

22 April 2022, 19:05 PM

DC vs RR Teams:

RR are also unchanged!

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

22 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Toss News!

DC win toss and opt to bowl. 

DC are unchanged!

22 April 2022, 18:09 PM

Big News

Ponting will miss DC vs RR clasg. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting. 

Read more here

22 April 2022, 18:09 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Game 34 of IPL 2022 between DC and RR. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates!

