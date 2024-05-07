DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Sanju Samson
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host Sanju Samson's RR.
Trending Photos
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Monday (April 7). RR were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match and DC faced defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are almost through to the playoffs and Delhi Capitals have to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes alive for the qualification.
DC started with four losses in their initial five games before bouncing back with four wins in their subsequent five matches. Meanwhile, the Royals enjoyed a dominant spell at the top, securing victory in eight out of their ten games, marked by two separate streaks of four consecutive wins. However, both teams are currently facing setbacks after recent defeats.
Follow LIVE And Updates From DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Samson Key For Rajasthan
Sanju Samson is key for Rajasthan Royals as he has been sensational with the bat this season and he also got selected for the T20 World Cup following his good performance.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Pant Key For DC
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will be key for his team in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals tonight. DC need to win remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR Match Updates
The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates from the fixture.