DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Sanju Samson

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Monday (April 7). RR were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match and DC faced defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are almost through to the playoffs and Delhi Capitals have to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes alive for the qualification.

DC started with four losses in their initial five games before bouncing back with four wins in their subsequent five matches. Meanwhile, the Royals enjoyed a dominant spell at the top, securing victory in eight out of their ten games, marked by two separate streaks of four consecutive wins. However, both teams are currently facing setbacks after recent defeats.

