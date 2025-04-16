Live Cricket Score | DC VS RR, IPL 2025 Updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals
DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in style with four consecutive victories but stumbled in their fifth match, suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians on their home turf in Delhi. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have endured a challenging season so far, managing just two wins in six games. With both teams coming off losses in their previous encounters, they'll be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways with this clash.
Squads For DC VS RR IPL 2025 Match
Delhi Capitals (DC): Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer
DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is the Lone Bright Spot in RR’s Top Order
With two fifties in his last three matches, Jaiswal’s consistency is a rare positive for RR. However, he needs better support from the rest.
DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav Is IPL 2025’s Middle-Overs Maestro
Kuldeep has an economy of just 5.94 in the middle overs and has picked up nine wickets — a nightmare matchup for RR’s shaky middle order.
DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals’ Middle-Over Batting Is a Major Red Flag
Despite starting aggressively with the bat, RR’s run rate dips from 9.72 in the powerplay to 7.86 in the middle overs — the second-worst in IPL 2025.
