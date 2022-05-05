5 May 2022, 21:01 PM DC 207/3 (20 Overs) Delhi Capitals finish at 207 runs after 20 Overs, as David Warner 92 (58) & Rovman Powell 67 (34) fly DC to a commanding total. SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners as the left and hand combination stood a partnership of 122 runs in just 66 balls.

5 May 2022, 20:45 PM Warner & Powell going STRONG David Warner and Rovman Powell going strong as Delhi Capitals eye a competitive total against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH trying to dismiss any of the two batters settled but failing. DC- 147/3 (16 Overs), Warner 74 (48) & Powell 28 (21)

5 May 2022, 20:42 PM WARNER on FIRE David Warner on FIRE as he takes Delhi Capitals past 134 runs in 14 Overs. SRH need to get a wicket now as both Powell and Warner are looking dangerous for them in the death overs. DC- 135/3 (14 Overs), Warner 72 (43) & Powell 18 (14)

5 May 2022, 20:21 PM Warner hits FIFTY David Warner hits fifty as Delhi Capitals lose 3 wickets. Brilliant innings by the left-hander as he completed his half-century in just 34 balls, Rovman Powell joins him after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. DC- 105/3 (11.1 Overs), Warner 53 (34) & Powell 9 (6)

5 May 2022, 20:09 PM GONE! Rishabh Pant GONE! BOWLED IN by Shreyas Gopal for 26 (16). DC lose another wicket as this time their skipper departs after smacking Gopal for 3 consecutive sixes. DC- 85/3 (9 Overs), Warner 42 (27)

5 May 2022, 19:50 PM GONE! Sean Abbott STRIKES! Mitchell Marsh GONE for 10 (7) caught & bowled by Abbott. SRH get another breakthrough as DC lose their second wicket. DC- 37/2 (4.2 Overs), Warner 22 (14)

5 May 2022, 19:34 PM DC RECOVER Delhi Capitals recover from an early blow with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the middle. SRH attack the stumps with Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC- 33/1 (4 Overs), Warner 22 (14) & M Marsh 5 (4)

5 May 2022, 19:33 PM GONE! Mandeep Singh GONE! Caught by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC in trouble as they lose their first wicket in without any runs on board. DC- 0/1 (0.5 Overs), Warner 0 (0)

5 May 2022, 19:05 PM Teams: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

5 May 2022, 19:00 PM SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first