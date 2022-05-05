हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: David Warner, Rovman Powell guide DC to 207/3

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 50 of IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on our live blog here.   

Last Updated: Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 21:21
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Both the teams are fighting for the spot in the playoffs with Delhi placed at number seven and SRH at number five. Both the teams have played nine matches, with Delhi winning four and SRH claiming five. In an almost do-or-die situation, Delhi are likely to bring back Khaleel Ahmad in place of Chetan Sakariya while Hyderabad's Washington Sundar could miss out due to injury. 

5 May 2022, 21:01 PM

DC 207/3 (20 Overs)

Delhi Capitals finish at 207 runs after 20 Overs, as David Warner 92 (58) & Rovman Powell 67 (34) fly DC to a commanding total. SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners as the left and hand combination stood a partnership of 122 runs in just 66 balls.

5 May 2022, 20:45 PM

Warner & Powell going STRONG

David Warner and Rovman Powell going strong as Delhi Capitals eye a competitive total against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH trying to dismiss any of the two batters settled but failing.

DC- 147/3 (16 Overs), Warner 74 (48) & Powell 28 (21)

5 May 2022, 20:42 PM

WARNER on FIRE

David Warner on FIRE as he takes Delhi Capitals past 134 runs in 14 Overs. SRH need to get a wicket now as both Powell and Warner are looking dangerous for them in the death overs.

DC- 135/3 (14 Overs), Warner 72 (43) & Powell 18 (14)

5 May 2022, 20:21 PM

Warner hits FIFTY

David Warner hits fifty as Delhi Capitals lose 3 wickets. Brilliant innings by the left-hander as he completed his half-century in just 34 balls, Rovman Powell joins him after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant.

DC- 105/3 (11.1 Overs), Warner 53 (34) & Powell 9 (6)

5 May 2022, 20:09 PM

GONE!

Rishabh Pant GONE! BOWLED IN by Shreyas Gopal for 26 (16). DC lose another wicket as this time their skipper departs after smacking Gopal for 3 consecutive sixes.

DC- 85/3 (9 Overs), Warner 42 (27)

5 May 2022, 19:50 PM

GONE!

Sean Abbott STRIKES! Mitchell Marsh GONE for 10 (7) caught & bowled by Abbott. SRH get another breakthrough as DC lose their second wicket.

DC- 37/2 (4.2 Overs), Warner 22 (14)

5 May 2022, 19:34 PM

DC RECOVER

Delhi Capitals recover from an early blow with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the middle. SRH attack the stumps with Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

DC- 33/1 (4 Overs), Warner 22 (14) & M Marsh 5 (4)

5 May 2022, 19:33 PM

GONE!

Mandeep Singh GONE! Caught by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC in trouble as they lose their first wicket in without any runs on board.

DC- 0/1 (0.5 Overs), Warner 0 (0)

5 May 2022, 19:05 PM

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

5 May 2022, 19:00 PM

SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first

5 May 2022, 18:32 PM

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesh Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

