DC vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: DC lose Mandeep Singh early

5 May 2022, 19:34 PM
DC RECOVER
Delhi Capitals recover from an early blow with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the middle. SRH attack the stumps with Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
DC- 33/1 (4 Overs), Warner 22 (14) & M Marsh 5 (4)
5 May 2022, 19:33 PM
GONE!
Mandeep Singh GONE! Caught by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC in trouble as they lose their first wicket in without any runs on board.
DC- 0/1 (0.5 Overs), Warner 0 (0)
5 May 2022, 19:05 PM
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
5 May 2022, 19:00 PM
SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first
5 May 2022, 18:32 PM
DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesh Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan