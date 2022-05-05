DC vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: DC lose Mandeep Singh early

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Both the teams are fighting for the spot in the playoffs with Delhi placed at number seven and SRH at number five. Both the teams have played nine matches, with Delhi winning four and SRH claiming five. In an almost do-or-die situation, Delhi are likely to bring back Khaleel Ahmad in place of Chetan Sakariya while Hyderabad's Washington Sundar could miss out due to injury.