5 May 2022, 22:56 PM GONE! Shashank Singh 10 (6) caught by Nortje bowled by Shardul Thakur. DC get another wicket as SRH go 5 down, SRH 74 runs in 30 balls. SRH- 134/5 (15 Overs), Pooran 40 (24)

5 May 2022, 22:51 PM OUT! BIG-WICKET for DC, Aiden Markram departs for 42 (25) caught by Kuldeep Yadav bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. SRH lose another wicket as DC get the grip of the contest now. SRH- 117/4 (14 Overs), Pooran 32 (21) & Shashank 5 (3)

5 May 2022, 22:37 PM Markram & Pooran keep SRH in CONTEST Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram keep Sunriser Hyderabad in contest as they smack DC bowlers all over the for boundaries and maximums. DC have a lot of runs to spare but need get one wicket quickly in order to stay in the commanding seat. SRH- 97/3 (12.4 Overs), Markram 42 (24) & Pooran 19 (17)

5 May 2022, 22:12 PM ANOTHER ONE! SRH lose another WICKET! Rahul Tripathi 22 (18) caught by Shardul Thakur bowled by Mitchell Marsh. DC take advantage of the required rate as SRH batters choke on pressure and try to push the score board. SRH- 41/3 (7.2 Overs), Markram 6 (9) & Pooran 0 (0)

5 May 2022, 21:56 PM GONE! Kane Williamson GONE! Caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Anrich Nortje. SRH in deep trouble as they lose both their openers early. DC on top as their bowlers attack the stumps hard. SRH- 37/2 (6.4 Overs), Markram 2 (7) & Tripathi 22 (16)

5 May 2022, 21:51 PM SRH going STRONG Sunrisers Hyderabad going strong in their chase of 208 runs with skipper Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi in the middle. DC keen on getting another wicket as both batters look to collect boundaries every over now. SRH- 23/1 (4 Overs), Tripathi 10 (8) & Williamson 5 (10)

5 May 2022, 21:43 PM Williamson, Tripathi steady SRH! SRH captain Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi are working towards a partnership. SRH need to score these runs quickly as well. One of them need to fire soon. SRH 16/1 (3.1) Sunrisers Hyderabad need 192 runs

5 May 2022, 21:39 PM OUT! That is an early blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Abhishek Sharma hits it to Kuldeep Yadav at fine leg who takes a very good catch. He is gone for 7 off 6 balls. Khaleel Ahmed with the wicket. Rahul Tripathi joins Kane Williamson in the middle. RH 9/1 (1.4) Sunrisers Hyderabad need 199 runs

5 May 2022, 21:01 PM DC 207/3 (20 Overs) Delhi Capitals finish at 207 runs after 20 Overs, as David Warner 92 (58) & Rovman Powell 67 (34) fly DC to a commanding total. SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners as the left and hand combination stood a partnership of 122 runs in just 66 balls.

5 May 2022, 20:45 PM Warner & Powell going STRONG David Warner and Rovman Powell going strong as Delhi Capitals eye a competitive total against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH trying to dismiss any of the two batters settled but failing. DC- 147/3 (16 Overs), Warner 74 (48) & Powell 28 (21)

5 May 2022, 20:42 PM WARNER on FIRE David Warner on FIRE as he takes Delhi Capitals past 134 runs in 14 Overs. SRH need to get a wicket now as both Powell and Warner are looking dangerous for them in the death overs. DC- 135/3 (14 Overs), Warner 72 (43) & Powell 18 (14)

5 May 2022, 20:21 PM Warner hits FIFTY David Warner hits fifty as Delhi Capitals lose 3 wickets. Brilliant innings by the left-hander as he completed his half-century in just 34 balls, Rovman Powell joins him after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. DC- 105/3 (11.1 Overs), Warner 53 (34) & Powell 9 (6)

5 May 2022, 20:09 PM GONE! Rishabh Pant GONE! BOWLED IN by Shreyas Gopal for 26 (16). DC lose another wicket as this time their skipper departs after smacking Gopal for 3 consecutive sixes. DC- 85/3 (9 Overs), Warner 42 (27)

5 May 2022, 19:50 PM GONE! Sean Abbott STRIKES! Mitchell Marsh GONE for 10 (7) caught & bowled by Abbott. SRH get another breakthrough as DC lose their second wicket. DC- 37/2 (4.2 Overs), Warner 22 (14)

5 May 2022, 19:34 PM DC RECOVER Delhi Capitals recover from an early blow with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the middle. SRH attack the stumps with Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC- 33/1 (4 Overs), Warner 22 (14) & M Marsh 5 (4)

5 May 2022, 19:33 PM GONE! Mandeep Singh GONE! Caught by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. DC in trouble as they lose their first wicket in without any runs on board. DC- 0/1 (0.5 Overs), Warner 0 (0)

5 May 2022, 19:05 PM Teams: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

5 May 2022, 19:00 PM SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first