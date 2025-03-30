LIVE | DC VS SRH Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: It's Axar Patel Vs Pat Cummins
DC Vs SRH (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. Match to start at 3:30 PM IST.
DC VS SRH Live Score: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on March 30, Saturday. The Delhi-based franchise are coming to play this game after a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Hyderabad lost their previous match.
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Full Squad
SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
DC squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
DC VS SRH Live Score: Where To Watch?
The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar.
DC VS SRH Live Score: Match And Toss Time
The toss of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
DC VS SRH Live Score, IPL 2025: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam.
