DC VS SRH Live Score: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on March 30, Saturday. The Delhi-based franchise are coming to play this game after a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Hyderabad lost their previous match.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Full Squad

SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

DC squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.