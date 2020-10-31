हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 51: Trent Boult removes Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw early

Delhi Capitals would be at the cusp of securing a playoff berth, with a win today. Mumbai Indians have already booked their place in the playoffs and would be looking to finish at the summit of the points table.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 16:04
Comments |
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 51 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians that is all set to begin shortly (Saturday, October 31) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to book their place in the IPL 2020 playoffs when CSK defeated KKR on Thursday (October 29). Now, it’s the turn of Delhi Capitals to seal their berth with a win in today’s game.

Delhi Capitals had the chance to book their all-important playoff qualification in their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad but spurned the opportunity with a heavy 88-run loss.

Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals had been at the summit of the points table for most of the season but with three losses on the trot, it can be said that they have well and truly lost their way. 

They remain in the reckoning just because of their strong start earlier on but they wouldn’t want to keep their qualification on the edge and now is the time for them to pull up their socks.

Their dismal batting performances have been the root cause for this downfall with Prithvi Shaw’s lack of form and subsequent removal from the XI sparking the losses.

All is not lost though and they still sit at the third position with 14 points to their name. They are right on the shoulder of RCB, who are ahead on net run-rate.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are by far the front runners for the title this year with the sheer depth they have in their ranks. They defeated a strong RCB side in emphatic fashion in their last outing. 

They would be gunning for two more wins from their two remaining games and consolidate on a summit finish in the points table - which would guarantee them two shots of reaching the IPL 2020 finals.

Delhi Capitals look to bounce back in style by beating table toppers and defending champions Mumbai Indians in this titanic clash coming your way shortly. Stay tuned!

Here are the live updates:

31 October 2020, 16:04 PM

No getting away for Iyer and Pant. They are struggling against the Mumbai spin duo of  Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya. Delhi only manage only 22 runs in the opening powerplay. These two spinners have given away just 16 runs from their four overs. They didn't try to go over the top in the powerplay after already having lost two early wickets. DC: 28/2 (7 Overs)

31 October 2020, 15:57 PM

Mumbai Indians are piling on the early pressure on Delhi. The Capitals' opening shortcoming is becoming their achilles heel. Shreyas Iyer and Pant have been tasked yet again to do the damage control. Jayant Yadav bowls some fine lines and gives away just 3 runs in his opening over with Pant-Iyer failing to find the gaps. In the next over, the red hot Boult gives just 1 run from his third over. DC: 19/2 (5 Overs)

31 October 2020, 15:54 PM

31 October 2020, 15:48 PM

OUT!! WICKET!! Prithvi Shaw is gone and Trent Boult has his second. This is becoming a classic Prithi Shaw dismissal. He tried to go for a big pull against a rising delivery and the ball takes a thick outside edge of the bat and Quinton de Kock makes no mistakes. Shaw made just 10.  Delhi have lost both their openers inside the first three overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are now at the crease. DC: 15/2 (3 Overs)

31 October 2020, 15:38 PM

31 October 2020, 15:38 PM

OUT!! HUGE WICKET!! Shikhar Dhawan is gone for a second consecutive duck. He tried to square-cut one against Boult but Suryakumar Yadav takes a brilliant low catch to send Dhawan packing. Dhawan lasts only two balls. DC: 1/1 (1 Over)

31 October 2020, 15:33 PM

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open the Delhi Capitals innings. Trent Boult to start Mumbai's bowling attack. DC: 0/0 (0 Overs)

31 October 2020, 15:16 PM

31 October 2020, 15:15 PM

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (capt), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Two changes for Mumbai: Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile come in for Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson respectively. Hardik Pandya is rested for the the game.

31 October 2020, 15:11 PM

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Three changes for Delhi: Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel come in. They replace Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande respectively

31 October 2020, 15:06 PM

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

