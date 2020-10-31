Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 51: Trent Boult removes Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw early

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 51 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians that is all set to begin shortly (Saturday, October 31) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to book their place in the IPL 2020 playoffs when CSK defeated KKR on Thursday (October 29). Now, it’s the turn of Delhi Capitals to seal their berth with a win in today’s game.

Delhi Capitals had the chance to book their all-important playoff qualification in their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad but spurned the opportunity with a heavy 88-run loss.

Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals had been at the summit of the points table for most of the season but with three losses on the trot, it can be said that they have well and truly lost their way.

They remain in the reckoning just because of their strong start earlier on but they wouldn’t want to keep their qualification on the edge and now is the time for them to pull up their socks.

Their dismal batting performances have been the root cause for this downfall with Prithvi Shaw’s lack of form and subsequent removal from the XI sparking the losses.

All is not lost though and they still sit at the third position with 14 points to their name. They are right on the shoulder of RCB, who are ahead on net run-rate.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are by far the front runners for the title this year with the sheer depth they have in their ranks. They defeated a strong RCB side in emphatic fashion in their last outing.

They would be gunning for two more wins from their two remaining games and consolidate on a summit finish in the points table - which would guarantee them two shots of reaching the IPL 2020 finals.

Delhi Capitals look to bounce back in style by beating table toppers and defending champions Mumbai Indians in this titanic clash coming your way shortly. Stay tuned!

Here are the live updates: