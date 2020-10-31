Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 51: Trent Boult removes Shikhar Dhawan-Prithvi Shaw early

31 October 2020, 16:04 PM
No getting away for Iyer and Pant. They are struggling against the Mumbai spin duo of Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya. Delhi only manage only 22 runs in the opening powerplay. These two spinners have given away just 16 runs from their four overs. They didn't try to go over the top in the powerplay after already having lost two early wickets. DC: 28/2 (7 Overs)
31 October 2020, 15:57 PM
Mumbai Indians are piling on the early pressure on Delhi. The Capitals' opening shortcoming is becoming their achilles heel. Shreyas Iyer and Pant have been tasked yet again to do the damage control. Jayant Yadav bowls some fine lines and gives away just 3 runs in his opening over with Pant-Iyer failing to find the gaps. In the next over, the red hot Boult gives just 1 run from his third over. DC: 19/2 (5 Overs)
31 October 2020, 15:54 PM
Boult strikes again!
Gets the wicket of Prithvi Shaw who departs for 10. Both #DelhiCapitals openers are back in the hut.
Live - https://t.co/8MWEaoY1Qn #Dream11IPL #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/wFCX6fZ4bJ
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
31 October 2020, 15:48 PM
OUT!! WICKET!! Prithvi Shaw is gone and Trent Boult has his second. This is becoming a classic Prithi Shaw dismissal. He tried to go for a big pull against a rising delivery and the ball takes a thick outside edge of the bat and Quinton de Kock makes no mistakes. Shaw made just 10. Delhi have lost both their openers inside the first three overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are now at the crease. DC: 15/2 (3 Overs)
31 October 2020, 15:38 PM
Boult strikes early on.
Dhawan departs for a duck.
Live - https://t.co/8MWEaoY1Qn #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EcoqtdX3Wb
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
31 October 2020, 15:38 PM
OUT!! HUGE WICKET!! Shikhar Dhawan is gone for a second consecutive duck. He tried to square-cut one against Boult but Suryakumar Yadav takes a brilliant low catch to send Dhawan packing. Dhawan lasts only two balls. DC: 1/1 (1 Over)
31 October 2020, 15:33 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open the Delhi Capitals innings. Trent Boult to start Mumbai's bowling attack. DC: 0/0 (0 Overs)
31 October 2020, 15:16 PM
A look at the Playing XI for #DCvMI#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5YV3p7bBxc
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
31 October 2020, 15:15 PM
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (capt), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Two changes for Mumbai: Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile come in for Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson respectively. Hardik Pandya is rested for the the game.
31 October 2020, 15:11 PM
Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Three changes for Delhi: Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel come in. They replace Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande respectively
31 October 2020, 15:06 PM
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals