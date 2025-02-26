LIVE | ENG VS AFG Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 8th Match: Can England Overcome Spin Threat? Do Or Die Clash For Both Teams

ENG vs AFG: England will take on Afghanistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 encounter at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. With South Africa and Australia already securing two points each, a loss here could severely dent both teams' hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

England's biggest concern lies in the inconsistent form of opener Phil Salt and middle-order batter Harry Brook. Salt, who last scored a century in 2022, has struggled to convert his starts, while Brook, despite his success against Australia last year, has been unable to replicate that form recently.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rely on their formidable spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi to trouble England’s batting lineup. Given England's recent struggles against spin, their ability to handle Afghanistan’s attack could determine the outcome of this must-win contest.

England vs Afghanistan: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.