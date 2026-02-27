Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021690https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/eng-vs-nz-live-cricket-score-t20-world-cup-2026-super-8-england-vs-new-zealand-scorecard-buttler-santner-colombo-3021690.html
NewsCricketEngland vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: High Stakes Involved In Colombo
ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026

England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: High Stakes Involved In Colombo

England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the 49th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as England faces New Zealand in a decisive Group 2 Super 8 encounter. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Credits - Twitter
LIVE Blog

England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the 49th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as England faces New Zealand in a decisive Group 2 Super 8 encounter. While England has already secured their place in the semi-finals, the result of this match will determine the second qualifier from the group and decide the fate of Pakistan.


Qualification Scenarios: The Race for the Semis

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

England currently sits at the top of Group 2 with four points following two consecutive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their qualification is confirmed. New Zealand follows in second place with three points from two matches, having secured a 61 run victory over Sri Lanka and earning one point from a rain-abandoned fixture against Pakistan.

The stakes are highest for New Zealand and Pakistan:

New Zealand Win: If Mitchell Santner’s men defeat England, they will move to five points and qualify for the semi-finals as the second team from Group 2.

New Zealand Loss: Should England win, New Zealand will remain on three points. This keeps Pakistan’s mathematical hopes alive, as they would need to defeat Sri Lanka in their final match to reach three points and rely on Net Run Rate (NRR) to overtake the Black Caps.

Pakistan Elimination: A New Zealand victory tonight would officially eliminate Pakistan from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Schedule and Live Streaming Details

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss Time: 06:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 07:00 PM IST

Fans in India can watch the broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD). For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Complete Squads

England Squad
Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

27 February 2026
09:52 IST

England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Coverage starts

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in a decisive Group 2 Super 8 encounter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu