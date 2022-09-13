England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends cricket match live score and updates Road Safety World Series 2022: Ian Bell's ENG L take on Tillakaratne Dilshan's SL L
Follow LIVE score and updates of the England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.5 here
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends will face off against Chris Tremlett-led England Legends in Match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series Season 2 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday (September 13). SL Legends had one their opening match of RSWS on Sunday (September 11) thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s brilliant century against Australia Legends.
England will begin their campaign in the series on Tuesday and will bank on big hitters like Phil Mustard and Dmitri Mascarenhas to power Tremlett’s side in the opening fixture. Sri Lankan side is studded with World Cup winners like Chaminda Vaas and Nuwan Kulasekara, who won the 1996 World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup respectively.
For Sri Lanka, apart from skipper, Dilshan Munaweera also scored 95 not out as they piled up a massive 218/1 after batting first. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 180 with Nathan Reardon top-scoring with 46 off 19 balls. Kulasekara was pick of the Lankan bowlers, claiming 4/36 while Jeevan Mendis scalped 2/14.
ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 5 Predicted 11
England Legends: Nick Compton, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, J Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Jade Dernbach, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c)
Sri Lanka Legends: Chamara Silva, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara
Full Squads
England Legends Squad: Nick Compton, Mal Loye, Ian Bell(c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard(w), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Darren Stevens, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Darren Maddy, James Tindall
Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe
Sri Lanka are coming into this game after a big win in the last game!
Hello and welcome to yet another live blog of Road Saftety World Series 2022 match between England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match on Tuesday.
