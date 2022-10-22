England vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler departs in chase of 113
ENG vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Jos Buttler's England and Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan (World Cup 2022 match no. 14)
Jos Buttler-led England, who are surely one of the title-contenders playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 this year will take Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday (October 22). England are in red-hot form after beating sides like Australia and England in their recent T20I series and will look to get a bright start in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. If we talk about overall performance of this year, England have played 21 T20Is and won 10 out of them. However, they have experimented a lot with their squad while playing this year and have won four out their last five T20Is before the World Cup.
Jos Buttler as an opener in T20I:
Innings - 37
Runs - 1381
Average - 49.32
Strike Rate - 153.27
Fifties - 13
Fifties - 13

Hundreds - 1
Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have shown the affinity to collapse against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions. That's something they need to be careful of while going into this encounter against Mohammad Nabi's men. The absence of Reece Topley, the top wicket-taker for them in T20Is this year, will dent England's plans and it will be interesting to see which way they go to complete their bowling attack in his absence.
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: GONE!
Jos Buttler 18 (18) caught by Mujeeb bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Afghanistan have finally got the wicket they were looking for as the England skipper departs in chase of 113 runs.
ENG - 40/1 (6 Overs), Hales 15 (15) & Malan 1 (3)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Buttler going strong
England captain Jos Buttler leading the charge against Afghanistan in their chase of 113 runs. England looking comfortable as Afghanistan desperately search for a wicket to get some momentum.
ENG - 27/0 (4 Overs), Buttler 18 (17) & Hales 4 (7)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: England off to bright start
England off to a bright start with captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. Afghanistan desperately searching for a an early wicket in their defence of 113 runs.
ENG - 14/0 (2 Overs), Buttler 9 (10) & Hales 2 (2)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: AFG bowled for 118 after 19.4 overs
Afghanistan bowled out for 118 after 19.4 overs as the England bowling lineup display some classic bowling performance. Sam Curran leading the wicket taking chart with 4 to his name along with Ben Stokes and Mark Wood also taking 2 wicket each. Brilliant bowling from England and it is a bad day at the office for Afghanistan's batting lineup, specially their skipper Mohammad Nabi who got out for just 3 off 5 balls.
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Skipper GONE!
Captain Mohammad Nabi 3 (5) caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Mark Wood. That's the big fish England were looking to fetch and they have got him. A full stretch from Buttler delivers England their fifth success of the match.
AFG - 106/5 (17 Overs), Ghani 28 (24) & Omarzai 7 (4)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Stokes with another one!
Najibullah 13 (11) caught by Adil Rashid bowled by Ben Stokes. The slower one gets the job done for Stokes as the Afghanistan batter is caught in the trap but the brilliant effort from Adil Rashid should be highlighted as well.
AFG - 83/4 (14.3 Overs), Ghani 16 (16) & Nabi 1 (1)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Big WICKET!
Ibrahim Zadran 32 (32) caught by Moeen Ali bowled by Sam Curran. Finally the partnership is broken by Sam Curran.
AFG - 65/3 (11.4 Overs), Zadran 1 (2) & Ghani 11 (10)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Equation after 10 overs
Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani in the middle. Afghanistan planned to put up a challenging total so that they can put the pressure on Buttler and co with the ball. Currently, they look way behind their plans but can the momentum as they still have 8 wickets in hand.
AFG - 55/2 (10 Overs), Ghani 6 (6) & Zadran 29 (28)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Wicket!
Big wicket! Hazratullah Zazai 7 (17) caught by Livingstone bowled by Ben Stokes, England get the second breakthrough right after the powerplay. Afghanistan fail to put up a good partnership.
AFG - 35/2 (6.3 Overs), Zazai 7 (16) & Zadran 16 (13)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: GONE!
Gurbaz 10 (9) caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Mark Wood. England get the first wicket early as they were looking for. Brilliant bowling by the England pacer. Ibrahim Zadran walks in at number 3, he has been in good form recently.
AFG - 15/1 (3 Overs), Zadran 4 (5) & Zazai 1 (4)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Here we go!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai open the batting for Afghanistan. England's Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes attack the stumps, Woakes is smacked for a six in the third ball of second over. Good start so far for Afghanistan.
AFG - 11/0 (1.4 Overs), Gurabaz 10 (8) & Zazai 1 (2)
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Both captains after the toss
Mohammad Nabi: Yes, the plan was bat first only and put some good amount of runs on the board to put the pressure with the ball. NOTE: Nabi is playing his sixth World Cup for Afghanistan.
Jos Buttler: Really excited and great honour to captain your country in a World Cup. We have a lot of talent in the squad and everyone is excited to make an impact.
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Afghanistan's Playing XI
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: England's playing XI!
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Toss update!
Jos Buttler has won the toss, England will bowl first against Afghanistan.
The Australia vs New Zealand match registered the biggest defeat for Australia in World Cups (by margin of runs).
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Buttler warned - WATCH


ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Head to head in World Cup
England and Afghanistan have face each twice in the T20 World Cup, 2016 and 2012. Both games were won by England but this time the Afghanistan side look more experienced and ready to give them a tough contest.

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Predicted playing XI
Big miss: England are missing their recently retired captain Eoin Morgan for the first time in a major tournament.
England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan
ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - LIVESTREAM details

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Dream11 prediction!

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 14 taking place in Perth. Toss is coming up at 4:00 PM (IST). (Stay Tuned!)
