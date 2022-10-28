England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Toss delayed due to wet conditions, no reserve day planned for this match
ENG vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Live Scorecard and Updates from England vs Australia match here.
Trending Photos
ENG vs AUS Preview: Australia and England, the arch-enemies, will take on each other in what is billed as an epic clash between the two sides. Both these sides have a cricket history and the rivarly is over 100 years old. Today, they play in the shortest format of the game and there is more at stake than just pride. It is the semi-finals qualification that is at stake here. Aaron Finch's Australia and Jos Buttler's England have won and lost a game each. This match will strengthen the chances of on team for semis qualification while denting the chance of other. However, there is one big problem that both of these sides do not have control over. It is the rain.
It has been raining in Melbourne continuosly since October 27 and October 28 was no different. The afternoon game between Afghanistan and Ireland was washed out and there are high chances that England vs Australia match too will meet the same fate. If the match is washed out, both teams will share a point each as there is no reserve day for rain-affected matches.
Australia at the @MCG _
Games don't come much bigger...
_ @SkyCricket
_ @bbctms
_ https://t.co/vKc4yZi7ij#T20WorldCup | #England pic.twitter.com/zTUel1bIlC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 28, 2022
Check Live Scores and Updates from Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Players seem to be unhappy with the area inside the 30 yard circle. The are is damp around the bowlers' run up as well. Umpires had a long chat with the captains Finch and Buttler and announced that next inspection will be at 2.45 pm IST.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
In case you have been wondering what happens if the match is washed out? Will there be a reserve day for it to take place? The answer, unfortunately, is no. ICC has not kept any reserve day for group stage matches in T20 World Cup. Both the teams will share a point each and move on.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
As we wait for rain to subside, you can follow our T20 World Cup 2022 coverage here.
There are many exciting stories lined up over there.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Some good news finally. The rain has stopped and an inspection will be done in some time. That is if rain does not come back.
Current view of the MCG#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UTmCpbSZx9
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Cut off time for a five-over match
The only good news is that we can have a five-over match by 21:46 Local Time (10:46 GMT, 16:16 IST). Let's hope the rain stops for a while as Shane Watson informs that the ground is quite damp right now. Groundsmen need some to make it match ready.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Toss News: No good news from MCG as toss has been delayed due to non-stop rain in Melbourne. Things don't look very bright at the moment as players, officials and spectators play the waiting game.
Meanwhile Shoaib Akhtar has made a BOLD prediction on India's chances in this World Cup.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
The waiting game continues as rain still continues to come down at the 'G'. More frustration for fans and spectators but even more for players who want to go down there and win the match for their side.
We continue to wait. Watch this space for latest updates. Hopefully a better news coming up.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Big headache for Australia if this game is washed out. It will hurt England even but Australia will be hurt more as they have the worst NRR in this group.
Toss is expected to be delayed. Was meant to be taken at 1 pm IST but chances look bleak for it to happen.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
As we wait for rain to subside and the match to start, here's a story on Fake Mr Bean that can light up your mood. Who knew Mr Bean could become a subject of revenge between Zimbabwe and Pakistan match and president of Zimbabwe and Prime Minister of Pakistan will engage on Twitter over it.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Reports are floating on social media that the chances of game has been reduced significantly as the pitch is very wet and it may take some time to make it dry.
Meanwhile, check our Dream11 prediction to ensure you have got it all right for this match, if it happens today.
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Here are the two squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith
England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE scorecard and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 26 of T20 World Cup 2022. It is arch-rivals England and Australia playing each other tonight.
There are chances that this game could be washed out.
Read the weather report for the match in Melbourne today here.
Watch this space for all latest updates.
More Stories