England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Toss delayed due to wet conditions, no reserve day planned for this match

ENG vs AUS Preview: Australia and England, the arch-enemies, will take on each other in what is billed as an epic clash between the two sides. Both these sides have a cricket history and the rivarly is over 100 years old. Today, they play in the shortest format of the game and there is more at stake than just pride. It is the semi-finals qualification that is at stake here. Aaron Finch's Australia and Jos Buttler's England have won and lost a game each. This match will strengthen the chances of on team for semis qualification while denting the chance of other. However, there is one big problem that both of these sides do not have control over. It is the rain.

It has been raining in Melbourne continuosly since October 27 and October 28 was no different. The afternoon game between Afghanistan and Ireland was washed out and there are high chances that England vs Australia match too will meet the same fate. If the match is washed out, both teams will share a point each as there is no reserve day for rain-affected matches.

