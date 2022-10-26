England vs Ireland, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain stops play again after Ireland off to good start

Jos Buttler's England will take on Ireland in Group 1 Super 12 clash today at MCG. The English team is in good form at the moment. They started off their tournament with a thumping win over Afghanistan. They play Ireland today, who are one of their fiercest rivals, despite there not being many matches played between the two sides in the format. Buttler is no mood to take them lightly. Ireland have caused an upset vs England already, although in a ODI World Cup. Yet they cannot take this emerging team lightly. "Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game.

Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Melbourne plays host to two crucial Group 1 games _



Who's taking home the points today?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1BV06zh7CY — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 26, 2022

Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority.