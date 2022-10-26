England vs Ireland, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain stops play again after Ireland off to good start
ENG vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Jos Buttler's England and Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland (World Cup 2022 match no. 20)
Jos Buttler's England will take on Ireland in Group 1 Super 12 clash today at MCG. The English team is in good form at the moment. They started off their tournament with a thumping win over Afghanistan. They play Ireland today, who are one of their fiercest rivals, despite there not being many matches played between the two sides in the format. Buttler is no mood to take them lightly. Ireland have caused an upset vs England already, although in a ODI World Cup. Yet they cannot take this emerging team lightly. "Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game.
Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.
Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Rain continues to halt play in ENG vs IRE clash!
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie showing intent from the word go. Ben Stokes bowled the first over. Chris Woakes extracting a lot of bounce with pace. Stirling in his typical way, looking to clear the front leg and hit square on the off side.
Oh wait, the groundsmen are back on field as it begins to rain again. Another halt just after 9 balls.
IRE 11/0 (1.3)
Rain stops play
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Rain continues to play spoilsport!
The rain stopped for a while and the umpires came out to check the field but then it began to drizzle again. The players though stand right outside the ropes. Hoping for a quick start. Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Looks like a delayed start at MCG. The teams sung their national anthems and have disappeared into sheds as it continues to rain mildly. The start of the match has been delayed. Further updates will up soon as soon as the rain subsides.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
The two teams are now coming out for the national anthems. Ball number 1 is not too far. Stay tuned to our live coverage here.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Captain's quotes at the toss:
Andy Balbirnie: We would have wanted to chase as well with the rain around. The message has been clear, we back our plans and try to create some special memories for our fans. (On 2011 win) There are two guys in our group who were part of the U19 World Cup that same year, so there's always hope that we can replicate something similar. One change for us - Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.
Jos Buttler: We're going to bowl first. A bit unsure about the weather so we are going to bowl first. Lots of these grounds in Australia are huge, so fielding is a big part of our preparation. Yes, we play two games in three days here, but we want to stick to our best playing combinations, hence no changes.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Jos Buttler has won the toss and England are going to bowl first as rain threat looms large in Melbourne.
Playing XIs coming up soon.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Pitch Report: It's a fresh pitch, there are shorter boundaries on the off side for a right handed batsman. There is some nice green covering on the pitch, looks really nice for fast bowlers.
Toss coming up next.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
ENG Probable XI: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Ireland
IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 World Cup Group 1 clash between Jos Buttler's England and Ireland on our LIVE blog here. The match to start at 9.30 am IST and the toss to take place at 9 am IST. Watch this space for all updates as begin the build up to the contest at the MCG.
