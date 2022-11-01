England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Fifty for Jos Buttler, ENG 2 down
England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from England vs New Zealand match at Gabba in Brisbane.
England must beat New Zealand to keep their fate in their own hands at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 when the sides meet in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 1). These two teams have had their fair share of high-profile meetings in recent years, and The Gabba plays hosts to another potential classic that could secure New Zealand’s place in the knockout stages.
A defeat to Ireland on DLS Method and a rained-off fixture with Australia have seen England drop three points from their opening three matches, meaning it’s now a case of win or bust for Jos Buttler and his side. And they know that victory won’t come easy against an opponent who knocked them out of the last T20 World Cup a year ago in dramatic fashion, with Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham going big in the death overs to win the game.
Sam Curran has the only five-for so far at #T20WorldCup 2022.
Will the England speedster or New Zealand's Trent Boult improve on their best figures today?
Sam Curran has the only five-for so far at #T20WorldCup 2022.

Will the England speedster or New Zealand's Trent Boult improve on their best figures today?
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Ish Sodhi removes Moeen Ali
Jos Buttler is inching towards his fifty but England lost another wicket as Ish Sodhi removes Moeen Ali.
LIVE Score ENG 109/2 (13.4) CRR: 7.98
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: ENgland lose 1st wicket
Mitchell Santner provides a breakthrough as he dismisses Alex Hales for 52 in 40 balls with the help of seven four and a six. Good work behind the stumps by Devon Conway.
LIVE Score ENG 87/1 (11.2) CRR: 7.68
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler scoops it for 6
England captain Jos Buttler gets his first six of the match, brings out the scoop shot against Lockie Ferguson to move along to 18. Alex Hales is on 40.
England are 58/0 in 7 overs vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Kane Williamson drops Jos Buttler
Kane Williamson almost pulls off a brilliant catch of Jos Buttler, who survives on review. Williamson fumbled the catch at covers, spilled it when he hits the ground. Buttler is on 10 while Alex Hales is unbeaten on 37.
England are 48/0 in 6 overs vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Alex Hales on the charge
Alex Hales smashes Tim Southee for a six and a couple of fours in his second over to move along to 32 off 22 balls. Jos Buttler is on 8.
England are 40/0 in 5 overs vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Second boundary for Alex Hales
Alex Hales smashes his second boundary, much more confident shot, off Tim Southee to move along to 12. Jos Buttler is on 4.
England are 16/0 in 2 overs vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Alex Hales gets streaky boundary
Alex Hales survives with an inside-edge off Trent Boult streaking down to fine-leg for four. Hales moves along to 6 with Jos Buttler on 3.
England are 9/0 in 1 over vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI
England and New Zealand are both going in with unchanged teams into the match. Here's the Playing XIs of England and New Zealand...
England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler wins toss, elects to bat 1st
England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. Buttler says it's second game of the day on the track, should slow down as the game progresses.
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss delayed at Gabba
The toss of the match between England and New Zealand appears to be slightly delayed with the previous game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka just getting over at the Gabba. We wait for the captains to come for the toss for the second game here.
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Live Streaming Details
England desperately need to beat Group 1 toppers New Zealand to keep their hopes of making the semifinal alive. The two sides face off in Gabba in second game of the day here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of England vs New Zealand Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.
