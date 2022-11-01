England vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler’s side eye win over Kiwis

England must beat New Zealand to keep their fate in their own hands at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 when the sides meet in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 1). These two teams have had their fair share of high-profile meetings in recent years, and The Gabba plays hosts to another potential classic that could secure New Zealand’s place in the knockout stages.

A defeat to Ireland on DLS Method and a rained-off fixture with Australia have seen England drop three points from their opening three matches, meaning it’s now a case of win or bust for Jos Buttler and his side. And they know that victory won’t come easy against an opponent who knocked them out of the last T20 World Cup a year ago in dramatic fashion, with Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham going big in the death overs to win the game.

Sam Curran has the only five-for so far at #T20WorldCup 2022.



Will the England speedster or New Zealand's Trent Boult improve on their best figures today?



More stats _ https://t.co/ud7AFNKKOk pic.twitter.com/RJLyBvPYj4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 1, 2022

