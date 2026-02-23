Advertisement
NewsCricketPAK vs ENG Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Pakistan's Playing XI
ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP 2026

PAK vs ENG Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Pakistan's Playing XI

England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Two of world cricket’s most storied rivals, England and Pakistan, are set to face off in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 this Tuesday. With semi-final spots on the line, both teams arrive at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with contrasting momentum following their opening Super 8 fixtures.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates
LIVE Blog

Match Preview: The Road to the Semi-Finals

England, the two-time champions led by Harry Brook, are on the verge of securing a place in the final four. After a dominant victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka on a challenging surface last Sunday, the English side earned two vital points and will look to maintain their clinical form.

In contrast, Pakistan’s Super 8 start was hampered by the elements. A rain-curtailed opening match against New Zealand in Colombo forced Salman Ali Agha’s squad to split the points with the BlackCaps. This makes Tuesday's fixture a critical must-win for Pakistan to avoid a complicated "must-win-big" scenario in their final group game against Sri Lanka. History, however, favors the English: Pakistan has managed only 9 victories against 20 losses in their 31 previous T20I encounters with England.

Broadcast and Timing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): Jio Hotstar app and website

Complete Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.

24 February 2026
08:32 IST

PAK vs ENG Live Updates: England carry momentum into Pallekele

England arrive with confidence after a commanding win over Sri Lanka, giving them early control in Group 2. Momentum in short tournaments often shapes knockout pathways, and another victory would almost guarantee semifinal qualification while strengthening their psychological edge.

 

08:28 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the PAK vs ENG Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2026 from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News. 

