PAK vs ENG Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Pakistan's Playing XI
England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Two of world cricket’s most storied rivals, England and Pakistan, are set to face off in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 this Tuesday. With semi-final spots on the line, both teams arrive at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with contrasting momentum following their opening Super 8 fixtures.
Trending Photos
England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Two of world cricket’s most storied rivals, England and Pakistan, are set to face off in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 this Tuesday. With semi-final spots on the line, both teams arrive at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with contrasting momentum following their opening Super 8 fixtures.
Match Preview: The Road to the Semi-Finals
England, the two-time champions led by Harry Brook, are on the verge of securing a place in the final four. After a dominant victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka on a challenging surface last Sunday, the English side earned two vital points and will look to maintain their clinical form.
In contrast, Pakistan’s Super 8 start was hampered by the elements. A rain-curtailed opening match against New Zealand in Colombo forced Salman Ali Agha’s squad to split the points with the BlackCaps. This makes Tuesday's fixture a critical must-win for Pakistan to avoid a complicated "must-win-big" scenario in their final group game against Sri Lanka. History, however, favors the English: Pakistan has managed only 9 victories against 20 losses in their 31 previous T20I encounters with England.
Broadcast and Timing Details
Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network
Live Streaming (India): Jio Hotstar app and website
Complete Squads
England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.
PAK vs ENG Live Updates: England carry momentum into Pallekele
England arrive with confidence after a commanding win over Sri Lanka, giving them early control in Group 2. Momentum in short tournaments often shapes knockout pathways, and another victory would almost guarantee semifinal qualification while strengthening their psychological edge.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the PAK vs ENG Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2026 from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.