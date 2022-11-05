England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler, Dasun Shanaka to flip coin toss at 1 pm IST
ENG vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 39th Match, Super 12 Group 1: Check LIVE score and Updates from England vs Sri Lanka T20I here
Trending Photos
Jos Buttler's England will have their task cut out when they take on Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The English side need this win to qualify for the semi-finals. A loss for them here will mean they get knocked out and hosts and defending champions Australia go through. New Zealand have already become the first team from this group to qualify for the semi-finals. All things said and done, it won't be very easy for England to beat Sri Lanka, who are current Asia Cup champions.
Sri Lanka have it in them to punch above their weight and surprise opponents. That is exactly what they did it two months ago during Asia Cup, beating favourites India and Pakistan to lift the trophy. Dasun Shanaka's men will be charged up for the contest as they will be aiming to finish the World Cup on a high. At the same time, Australia will be praying for a Sri Lanka win too. If Lankans manage to upset England tonight, Australia will go through. They will be on same points as England but the NRR will take Buttler's men to the semis.
__ vs _______
MATCHDAY at Sydney __
_ Teams batting first have won all five games at the SCG in #T20WorldCup 2022. #RoaringForGlory #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/XXk82OeQHs — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) November 5, 2022
England are a better side on paper. But the likes of Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Sam Curran need to step up to ensure England do not have a tough time vs the Asians.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from England vs Sri Lanka Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Toss coming up next!
The toss is coming up next at 1 pm IST. Don't go anywhere. This is a big match despite the fact that Sri Lanka have been eliminated. England can still qualify and SL will ensure that does not happen and they finish tournament on a high.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Dream11 prediction!
If you are still stuck and confused with which players to pick and which to drop in your dream11 and other fantasy teams, then take our help and suggestions.
Click here to read out Dream11 prediction for England vs Sri Lanka match
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: AUS beat AFG last night!
Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 54 off 32 balls followed up by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa's fiery spells handed Australia a 4-run win over Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (November 4).
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: LIVE stream details!
This is a big match for England and they must win it to qualify for semifinals. This is no game to miss.
Check out the live stream and broadcast details of the match here. You can read the preview here as well.
ENG vs SL T20 World Cup LIVE score and Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of T20 World Cup 2022 on our live blog here. Big match for England who must win to qualify for the semifinals.
Toss at 1 pm IST. Match starts at 1.30 pm IST.
Keep watching this space for all latest scores and updates.
More Stories