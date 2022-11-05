England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: SL eye big total

Jos Buttler's England will have their task cut out when they take on Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The English side need this win to qualify for the semi-finals. A loss for them here will mean they get knocked out and hosts and defending champions Australia go through. New Zealand have already become the first team from this group to qualify for the semi-finals. All things said and done, it won't be very easy for England to beat Sri Lanka, who are current Asia Cup champions.

Sri Lanka have it in them to punch above their weight and surprise opponents. That is exactly what they did it two months ago during Asia Cup, beating favourites India and Pakistan to lift the trophy. Dasun Shanaka's men will be charged up for the contest as they will be aiming to finish the World Cup on a high. At the same time, Australia will be praying for a Sri Lanka win too. If Lankans manage to upset England tonight, Australia will go through. They will be on same points as England but the NRR will take Buttler's men to the semis.

England are a better side on paper. But the likes of Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Sam Curran need to step up to ensure England do not have a tough time vs the Asians.

