GG vs RCB WPL 2025 live cricket score and updates 1ST match Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru scorecard Womens Premier League Kotambi Stadium Vadodara Ashleigh Gardner Smriti Mandhana

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be led by Ashleigh Gardner who has taken over the leadership role from Beth Mooney after they found it difficult in both the earlier editions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025 first game in Vadodara on Friday. This will be the third season of the league and the matches will be held across four venues - Vadodara, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. RCB will play without Sophie Devine, who has taken a break from cricket. Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana, and Kate Cross are also out due to injuries. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be led by Ashleigh Gardner who has taken over the leadership role from Beth Mooney after they found it difficult in both the earlier editions.

Gujarat Giants Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer

RCB Full Squad: Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux

