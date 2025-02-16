GG vs UPW WPL 2025 live cricket score and updates 3rd match Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz scorecard Womens Premier League Kotambi Stadium Vadodara Ashleigh Gardner Deepti Sharma
GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Live: The Gujarat-based franchise will enter the match after a six-wicket loss to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on opening day.
GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Live: UP Warriorz will be facing Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The Gujarat-based franchise will enter the match after a six-wicket loss to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on opening day.
GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Match Squads
Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali.
UP Warriorz Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(c), Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.
