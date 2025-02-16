Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859554https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/gg-vs-upw-wpl-2025-live-cricket-score-and-updates-3rd-match-gujarat-giants-vs-up-warriorz-scorecard-womens-premier-league-kotambi-stadium-vadodara-ashleigh-gardner-deepti-sharma-2859554.html
NewsCricket
WPL

GG vs UPW WPL 2025 live cricket score and updates 3rd match Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz scorecard Womens Premier League Kotambi Stadium Vadodara Ashleigh Gardner Deepti Sharma

GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Live: The Gujarat-based franchise will enter the match after a six-wicket loss to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on opening day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 03:06 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Live: UP Warriorz will be facing Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The Gujarat-based franchise will enter the match after a six-wicket loss to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on opening day.

GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Match Squads

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali.

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(c), Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK