17 April 2022, 21:39 PM
GT in trouble!
Hardik Pandya's absence being felt as GT find themselves in big trouble here with loss of 3 quick wickets at the start in chase.
Young Abhinav Manohar has departed too, and now debutant Saha and David Miller in the middle, trying to steady the ship
GT 25/3 after 5 overs
17 April 2022, 21:39 PM
GT in DEEP trouble
Gujarat Titans in DEEP trouble as they lose Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar early in chase of 170. CSK in the commanding seat now, fishing for more wickets.
GT- 5/2 (2 Overs)
17 April 2022, 21:26 PM
What a start for CSK!
Theekshana strikes and removes Vijay Shankar. In the first over, Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Shubman Gill. GT struggling in this chase.
Abhinav Manohar and Saha in the middle.
GT 5/2 after 2 overs
17 April 2022, 21:15 PM
CSK 169/5 (20 Overs)
Skipper Ravindra Jadeja 22 (12) and Shivam Dube 19 (17) guide Chennai Super Kings to a challenging total of 169 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad found his mojo back of last season as he smacked a stylish knock of 73 (48). Ambati Rayudu reached 4000 IPL runs with his contribution of 46 (31).
17 April 2022, 20:51 PM
Gaikwad GONE!
Ruturaj Gaikwad caught by Abhinav Manohar bowled by Yash Dayal for 73 (48). GT get the danger-man out. CSK with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle now.
CSK- 131/4 (16.2 Overs), Dube 3 (7)
17 April 2022, 20:25 PM
Third wicket for GT!
That's the end of Rayudu who played a good hand, scoring 46 off 31 balls that included 4 fours and 2 sixes.
Shivam Dube, the man in form, joins Ruturaj in the middle.
CSK 125/3 after 15.1 overs
17 April 2022, 19:58 PM
FIFTY for Gaikwad!
Good news for CSK fans as their star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is back among runs. He smashes fifty off just 37 balls.
CSK 82/2 after 11.1 overs
17 April 2022, 19:54 PM
Moeen Ali gone!
That's the end of CSK no 3. Moeen Ali heads back to dugout. Done in by Alzarri Joseph. Chops on to the stumps while flashig outside off stump. CSK off to another bad start. Good news is that Gaikwad is still standing firm at the other end.
CSK 32/2 after 5.2 overs
17 April 2022, 19:46 PM
Ruturaj among runs
CSK take a sigh of relief as Ruturaj Gaikwad is showing intent with the bat and is playing positive cricket. He is playing freely and making some lovely strokeplay in the middle.
CSK 31/1 after 5 overs
17 April 2022, 19:41 PM
Good start for GT!
What a start for Titans as they have removed the danger Uthappa for just 3 off 10 balls.
Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle.
CSK 16/1 after 3 overs
17 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Playing 11s and team news!
The other big news is that Hardik is not playing today due to a groin injury. Rashid Khan to lead GT.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
17 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field
17 April 2022, 17:54 PM
Two debuts for GT
Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph have been handed their caps. So two debutants for GT tonight
17 April 2022, 17:39 PM
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Check our suggestions to make the best fantasy 11 teams.
17 April 2022, 17:04 PM
Hello and welcome!
Stay tuned to our LIVE blog as we build up to the evening game on this Sunday double-header in IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja