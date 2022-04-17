17 April 2022, 19:46 PM
Ruturaj among runs
CSK take a sigh of relief as Ruturaj Gaikwad is showing intent with the bat and is playing positive cricket. He is playing freely and making some lovely strokeplay in the middle.
CSK 31/1 after 5 overs
17 April 2022, 19:41 PM
Good start for GT!
What a start for Titans as they have removed the danger Uthappa for just 3 off 10 balls.
Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle.
CSK 16/1 after 3 overs
17 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Playing 11s and team news!
The other big news is that Hardik is not playing today due to a groin injury. Rashid Khan to lead GT.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
17 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field
17 April 2022, 17:54 PM
Two debuts for GT
Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph have been handed their caps. So two debutants for GT tonight
17 April 2022, 17:39 PM
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Check our suggestions to make the best fantasy 11 teams.
17 April 2022, 17:04 PM
Hello and welcome!
Stay tuned to our LIVE blog as we build up to the evening game on this Sunday double-header in IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja