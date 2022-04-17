हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GT vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja's CSK take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 17, 2022 - 17:24
Comments |
Source: Twitter

It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game in Pune on Sunday.

Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

While Jadeja was elevated to the captaincy role by CSK, Pandya was roped in as the leader of the Titans after Mumbai Indians didn't retain the gifted all-rounder as he struggled with his fitness.

With PTI inputs

17 April 2022, 17:04 PM

Hello and welcome!

Stay tuned to our LIVE blog as we build up to the evening game on this Sunday double-header in IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja

