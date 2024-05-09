Advertisement
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK are 3rd in the points table while GT are placed at the bottom. 

LIVE Score GT vs CSK In IPL 2024: In the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans, CSK, despite missing key bowlers like Chahar, Pathirana, and Rahman due to injuries and international duties, aim to continue their pursuit for a playoff spot. With 12 points from 11 games, CSK sees the match against struggling Titans as crucial. The absence of key bowlers poses a challenge, relying heavily on Jadeja and Deshpande for the bowling attack. CSK's spin trio—Jadeja, Santner, and Ali—holds significance in the encounter. CSK's recent defense of 167 runs against Punjab Kings boosts their confidence. Victory could elevate CSK to third place, aided by a positive net run-rate. In contrast, Titans face a daunting task with only one win in their last five matches. CSK's consistency, led by Gaikwad and bolstered by Singh's impactful debut, provides optimism for a successful campaign.

Follow LIVE Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from GT vs CSK game stay tuned with Zee News.

