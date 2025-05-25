GT VS CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Qualifier 1 Berth, Face CSK At Home
GT VS CSK (Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th match of the IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 25.
Trending Photos
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
A victory over CSK will not only power GT to a top-two finish, it will also help them seal a Qualifier 1 berth, which guarantees two chances of reaching the IPL 2025 final. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with three wins and 10 losses and they will look to end their campaign on a positive note.
CSK head into the Sunday's match following a six-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, while GT are coming off a 33-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants.
Squads For GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Match
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Match
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: GT Bowler In IPL 2025
GT's overseas bowlers have picked up only 12 wickets in 13 matches, at an average of 56.58, with an economy of 9.98
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Rashid Khan In IPL
Rashid Khan has gone wicketless in 11 out of 25 games in the IPL since 2024. This season, he hasn't got a wicket in seven out of 13 matches.
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Titans Aim To Seal Qualifier 1 Berth
A victory over CSK will not only power GT to a top-two finish, it will also help them seal a Qualifier 1 berth, which guarantees two chances of reaching the IPL 2025 final.
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Head-To-Head Record In IPL
Gujarat Titans have a superior head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, having won four of the seven matches.
Total matches played: 7
GT wins: 4
CSK wins: 3
Last result: GT won by 35 runs (May 10, 2024)
GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 67th match of the IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.