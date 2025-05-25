GT VS CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Qualifier 1 Berth, Face CSK At Home

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

A victory over CSK will not only power GT to a top-two finish, it will also help them seal a Qualifier 1 berth, which guarantees two chances of reaching the IPL 2025 final. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with three wins and 10 losses and they will look to end their campaign on a positive note.

CSK head into the Sunday's match following a six-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, while GT are coming off a 33-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Squads For GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C