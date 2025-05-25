Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906007https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/gt-vs-csk-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-67th-t20-match-gujarat-titans-vs-chennai-super-kings-full-scorecard-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-shubman-gill-vs-ms-dhoni-2906007.html
NewsCricket
GUJARAT TITANS

GT VS CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Aim To Seal Qualifier 1 Berth, Face CSK At Home

GT VS CSK (Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th match of the IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 25.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 01:49 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 67th match of the IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

A victory over CSK will not only power GT to a top-two finish, it will also help them seal a Qualifier 1 berth, which guarantees two chances of reaching the IPL 2025 final. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with three wins and 10 losses and they will look to end their campaign on a positive note. 

CSK head into the Sunday's match following a six-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, while GT are coming off a 33-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Squads For GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Match

25 May 2025
13:46 IST

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: GT Bowler In IPL 2025

GT's overseas bowlers have picked up only 12 wickets in 13 matches, at an average of 56.58, with an economy of 9.98

13:29 IST

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Rashid Khan In IPL

Rashid Khan has gone wicketless in 11 out of 25 games in the IPL since 2024. This season, he hasn't got a wicket in seven out of 13 matches. 

13:08 IST

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Titans Aim To Seal Qualifier 1 Berth

A victory over CSK will not only power GT to a top-two finish, it will also help them seal a Qualifier 1 berth, which guarantees two chances of reaching the IPL 2025 final.
 

13:05 IST

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Head-To-Head Record In IPL

Gujarat Titans have a superior head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, having won four of the seven matches. 

Total matches played: 7

GT wins: 4

CSK wins: 3

Last result: GT won by 35 runs (May 10, 2024)

13:02 IST

GT VS CSK IPL 2025 Live: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 67th match of the IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK