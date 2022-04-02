GT vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: DC continue to lose wickets in chase

2 April 2022, 21:49 PM
GONE!
Delhi Capitals in big trouble as Prithvi Shaw gets caught by Vijar Shankar bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Shaw tried to clear the rope with a pull shot but couldn't time it properly.
DC- 34/2 (4.4 Overs)
2 April 2022, 21:42 PM
DC- 20/1 (3 Overs)
Delhi Capitals try to recover after losing Tim Seifert early in the chase. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami into the attack for Gujarat Titans. For Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the middle.
Shaw 7 (4) & Mandeep 10 (10)
2 April 2022, 20:50 PM
GT make 171/6 in 1st innings
Shubman Gill main architect of GT's innings after they were asked to bat first by DC. This is not a bad total but GT needs to bowl well knowing how good DC batting lineup is.
DC need 172 for their second win of this season.
2 April 2022, 20:32 PM
Gill racing towards 100
Shubman Gill is racing towards hus 100. Four overs to go and he has already entered the 80s.
GT 136/3 after 16 overs
2 April 2022, 20:20 PM
FIFTY for Gill
What a fine knock from Shubman Gill as he completes his fifty and it has come in quick time as well, in just 32 balls.
GT 98/2 after 13 overs
2 April 2022, 20:14 PM
DC still in control
Pant has been fabulous with his field placements so far in this game. Hardik slowly coming into the groove too. GT need to bat well in the remaining 10 overs.
GT 65/2 after 10 overs
2 April 2022, 19:54 PM
OUT
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he gets Vijay Shankar, gone for 13 made off 20 balls. Hardik Pandya comes in to bat at 4.
GT 44.2 after 6.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:45 PM
GT going slow
Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill are going slow at the moment. Both these batters are slow starters and then pick up. GT will be hopin they begin to open their arms soon.
GT 35/1 after 4.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:39 PM
Bad start from GT
Matthew Wade is already back to the hut. Mustafizur Rahman got him out. Vijay Shankar has joined Shubman Gill in the middle
GT 17/1 after 2.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:09 PM
2 April 2022, 19:05 PM
GT vs DC Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
2 April 2022, 18:53 PM
DC opt to field first
Pant wins toss and asks Gujarat Titans to bat first in Match 10
2 April 2022, 17:41 PM
GT vs DC Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
2 April 2022, 17:37 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second match of the Saturday double header between GT and DC.
