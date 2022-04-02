GT vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: GT beat DC by 14 runs

They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday.

Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine.

The trio's return will bolster the Delhi outfit against an opponent that gave enough indications of its ability to not only to compete with the best but also pull out a desired result.

