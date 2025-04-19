gt vs dc live cricket score and updates ipl 2025 35th t20 match gujarat titans vs delhi capitals full scorecard shubhman gill vs axar patel

GT vs DC, IPL 2025 Match 35 Live Updates: After an electrifying super-over win against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals are ready to take on Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 encounter. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. Delhi will enter the contest with high confidence, having won five out of their six matches this season.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have also shown excellent form this season, with four wins from six games. However, they faced a setback in their last outing against Lucknow Super Giants, where their bowling unit struggled to defend the target. The top-of-the-table clash promises to be an exciting battle between two in-form sides. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST ahead of the high-octane encounter.

GT vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar