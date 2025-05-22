GT VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Look To Solidify Top Spot, Face LSG

GT VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After reaching the IPL playoffs for the third time in four seasons, Gujarat Titans will aim to strengthen their hold at the top of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table. With 18 points from 12 games, GT, the table-toppers, are one point ahead of second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and third-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS), on 17 points each.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs race after losing their last four matches. With five wins and seven losses, LSG are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points from 12 games.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni