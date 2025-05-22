GT VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Look To Solidify Top Spot, Face LSG
GT VS LSG (Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 7: 30 PM IST on Thursday, May 22.
Trending Photos
GT VS LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
After reaching the IPL playoffs for the third time in four seasons, Gujarat Titans will aim to strengthen their hold at the top of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table. With 18 points from 12 games, GT, the table-toppers, are one point ahead of second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and third-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS), on 17 points each.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs race after losing their last four matches. With five wins and seven losses, LSG are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points from 12 games.
Squads:
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates of IPL 2025 Match Between GT And LSG
GT VS LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Match Details
Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT VS LSG, IPL 2025 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates of the game.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.