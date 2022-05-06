हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GT vs MI IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya up against his former franchise Mumbai Indians

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 51 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 6, 2022 - 17:38
Source: Twitter

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

An inconsistent batting department, especially top-order has been GT’s thorn in the flesh throughout the tournament so far and it’s time the IPL newcomers fix the issue going into the business end of the league.

With PTI inputs

6 May 2022, 17:37 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 51 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates. 

