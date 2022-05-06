6 May 2022, 20:24 PM
OUT!
Suryakumar Yadav GONE for 13 off 11 caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Pradeep Sangwan as he tries to flick it over mid-wicket but misstimes it badly for an easy catch.
MI- 105/2 (11 Overs), Kishan 40 (24) & Tilak 6 (3)
6 May 2022, 20:17 PM
MI going STRONG
Mumbai Indians going strong with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the middle as they keep the runrate touching to 10 runs per over. GT looking for another wicket as Kishan and SKY look to settle in.
MI- 97/1 (10 Overs), Kishan 39 (23) & Surya 12 (9)
6 May 2022, 20:11 PM
GONE!
Rashid Khan STRIKES! Rohit Sharma GONE for 43 off 28 deliveries LBW R Khan. GT finally get their first wicket after 7.2 overs.
MI- 74/1 (7.3 Overs), Kishan 28 (17)
6 May 2022, 19:51 PM
MI off to a FLYING START
Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking in dangerous rhythm tonight as they smack 63 runs in 6 overs against the Gujarat Titans.
MI- 63/0 (6 Overs), Rohit 42 (24) & Kishan 19 (12)
6 May 2022, 19:47 PM
Rohit on FIRE
MI skipper Rohit Sharma looking in astonishing form against the GT bowlers as he smacks 33 off 18 balls. GT looking clueless as MI off to a flying start.
MI- 40/4 (4 Overs), Rohit 33 (18) & Kishan 6 (6)
6 May 2022, 19:04 PM
MI start STEADY
Mumbai Indians start their innings steady with skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the middle. GT looking in trouble as MI look to attack them inside the powerplay.
MI- 19/0 (2 Overs), Rohit 16 (10) & Kishan 2 (2)
6 May 2022, 19:02 PM
GT vs MI Playing XI:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
6 May 2022, 18:58 PM
GT win the toss and opt to bowl first
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
6 May 2022, 17:37 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 51 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
Stay tuned for all latest updates.