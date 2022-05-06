Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

An inconsistent batting department, especially top-order has been GT’s thorn in the flesh throughout the tournament so far and it’s time the IPL newcomers fix the issue going into the business end of the league.

With PTI inputs