Live Cricket Score | GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Updates: Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
LIVE Blog

GT vs MI (Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 5th Match: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.

29 March 2025
09:53 IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live: Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans have a superior head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, having won three of the five matches.

Matches played: 5

GT won: 3

MI won: 2 

Last result: GT won by 6 runs (2024; Ahmedabad) 

 

09:52 IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates. 

 

