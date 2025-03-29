Live Cricket Score | GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Updates: Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.
GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live: Head-To-Head
Gujarat Titans have a superior head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, having won three of the five matches.
Matches played: 5
GT won: 3
MI won: 2
Last result: GT won by 6 runs (2024; Ahmedabad)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates.
