SHUBMAN GILL

GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gujarat Titans Look To Return To Winning Ways

GT vs MI (Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, May 30. 

 

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. 

Having lost to Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in their two league games, Gujarat Titans will look to return to winning ways on Friday. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also lost to Punjab Kings in their last league match and will eye a comeback. 

The winner of Eliminator on Friday will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Squads For GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

 

30 May 2025
17:02 IST

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Live: Both Squads 

16:54 IST

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Live: Head-To-Head Record In IPL

Gujarat Titans have a commanding head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, having won five of the seven matches.

Total matches played: 7

GT wins: 5

MI wins: 2

Last result: Gujarat Titans Won by 3 Wickets (May 6, 2025)

16:48 IST

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Live: Lot At Stake For Both Teams 

The winner of Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Friday will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, the loser will be knocked out from the tournament. 

16:41 IST

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Live: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Stay tuned with Zee News for all live updates. 

