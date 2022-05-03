हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live cricket score: PBKS lose Jonny Bairstow early in chase

Follow Live cricket score and updates of GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 - 22:11
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 3). Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.

A big reason for Gujarat's stellar run has been their ability to come back from tough situations. Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya – they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.

The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead by smashing two sixes off the last two balls of the game. Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

3 May 2022, 21:51 PM

PBKS STEADY

Punjab Kings steady themselves after losing Jonny Bairstow early in their chase 144. Batter Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa looking good for them at the moment.

PBKS- 43/1 (6 Overs), Dhawan 30 (23) & Rajapaksa 11 (7)

3 May 2022, 21:44 PM

GONE!

PBKS lose an early wicket as Jonny Bairstow departs for 1 (6) caught by Sangwan bowled by Mohammed Shami. GT get the early breakthrough they were looking for.

PBKS- 10/1 (2.2 Overs), Shikhar 9 (8)

3 May 2022, 21:09 PM

GT- 143/8 (20 Overs)

Gujarat Titans finish at runs after 20 overs as youngster Sai Sudharsan smashed 64 off 50 balls to guide his team to a competitive total. PBKS bowlers were on top as they didn't give a single chance to GT batters to score any runs.

3 May 2022, 20:47 PM

BIG WICKET!

Rahul Tewatia departs for 11 (13) caught by Sandeep Sharma bowled by Kagiso Rabada. In the very next ball Rashid Khan is gone for 0 (1) bowled by Rabada again. Two huge blows for GT.

GT- 114/6 (17 Overs), Sai 48 (41)

3 May 2022, 20:32 PM

Tewatia to CARRY

Rahul Tewatia and Sai Sudharsan have to carry Gujarat Titans to a competitive total now as after this Rashid Khan walks in to bat for their team.

GT- 93/4 (14.1 Overs), Tewatia 6 (7) & Sai 38 (35)

3 May 2022, 20:16 PM

GONE!

Another one for PBKS as David Miller departs for 11 (14) caught by Kagiso Rabada bowled by Liam Livingstone. GT in deep trouble now as they lose another wicket cheaply.

GT- 67/4 (11.2 Overs), Sudharsan 18 (24)

3 May 2022, 20:05 PM

GT STRUGGLE

Gujarat Titans struggle to score runs quickly as they lose 3 crucial wickets and that too in regular intervals. David Miller and Sai Sudharsan in the middle for them as PBKS bowlers try to find another wicket.

GT- 56/3 (9 Overs), Sai 10 (14) & Miller 8 (10)

3 May 2022, 20:01 PM

BIG WICKET!

Hardik Pandya GONE! for 1 (7) bowled by Rishi Dhawan caught by Jitesh Sharma. GT in trouble now as they lose another wicket quickly.

GT- 44/3 (6.2 Overs), Miller 0 (0) & Sai 6 (8)

3 May 2022, 19:49 PM

GT save WICKETS

Gujarat Titans save wickets after losing Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha inside the powerplay. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Sai Sudharshan taking their time to judge the pitch.

GT- 42/2 (6 Overs), Hardik 1 (6) & Sudharshan 5 (7)

3 May 2022, 19:42 PM

GONE!

Kagiso Rabada GONE! Wriddhiman Saha 21 (17) Caught by Mayank Agarwal bowled by Rabada. PBKS get another wicket inside the powerplay as Saha departs after trying to play a shot over covers for a four.

GT- 34/2 (4 Overs), Sai Sudharsan 0 (0) & Hardik 0 (1)

3 May 2022, 19:39 PM

GONE!

GT lose Shubman Gill cheaply as the batter gets runout by Rishi Dhawan on 9 (6). Big wicket for Punjab Kings as Gill was looking in good rhythm tonight.

GT- 21/1 (2.3 Overs), Saha 12 (9)

3 May 2022, 19:32 PM

GT start STEADY

Gujarat Titans start steadt with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha collecting boundaries off the first 2 overs of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Sharma.

GT- 17/0 (2 Overs), Gill 9 (5) & Saha 8 (7)

3 May 2022, 19:28 PM

HERE WE GO!

Gujarat Titans open the batting with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill at the DY Patil, Stadium. Right-arm medium pace bowler Sandeep Sharma attacks the stumps for Punjab Kings.

GT- 0/0 (0 Overs), Saha 0 (0) & Gill (0)

3 May 2022, 19:05 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

3 May 2022, 19:02 PM

TOSS

Gujarat Titans won the toss and they opted to bat first vs PBKS.

