LIVE | GT vs PBKS Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Cross Swords With Gujarat

LIVE PBKS VS GT IPL 2025: Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The venue has favoured chasing teams, with 70% of recent games won by the side batting second. Punjab Kings trail Gujarat Titans 2-3 in head-to-head encounters, with all previous matches won by the chasing team, making the toss crucial. Punjab Kings boast a strong squad, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, with power hitters Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis in the lineup. Their pace attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, will be key against GT’s formidable batting. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play a vital role in controlling the middle overs. With both teams eager to build early momentum, a thrilling contest is on the cards.

Punjab Kings Squad :

Punjab Kings: Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans Squad :

Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shubman Gill (c), Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore