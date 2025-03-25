LIVE | GT vs PBKS Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Cross Swords With Gujarat
GT vs PBKS (Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 5th Match: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.
LIVE PBKS VS GT IPL 2025: Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The venue has favoured chasing teams, with 70% of recent games won by the side batting second. Punjab Kings trail Gujarat Titans 2-3 in head-to-head encounters, with all previous matches won by the chasing team, making the toss crucial. Punjab Kings boast a strong squad, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, with power hitters Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis in the lineup. Their pace attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, will be key against GT’s formidable batting. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play a vital role in controlling the middle overs. With both teams eager to build early momentum, a thrilling contest is on the cards.
Punjab Kings Squad :
Punjab Kings: Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans Squad :
Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shubman Gill (c), Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore
IPL 2025 Live Score GT vs PBKS: Chasing is King
Teams batting second have won 70% of games at this venue, making the toss a crucial factor in determining the winning strategy.
IPL 2025 Live Score GT vs PBKS: Batting-Friendly Surface
The Ahmedabad pitch has consistently delivered high-scoring games, with an average first-innings total of 184 in the last 10 matches.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
