Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2876450https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/gt-vs-pbks-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-5th-t20-match-gujarat-titans-vs-punjab-kings-full-scorecard-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-shreyas-iyer-shubman-gill-2876450.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

LIVE | GT vs PBKS Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Cross Swords With Gujarat

GT vs PBKS (Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 5th Match: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE PBKS VS GT IPL 2025: Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The venue has favoured chasing teams, with 70% of recent games won by the side batting second. Punjab Kings trail Gujarat Titans 2-3 in head-to-head encounters, with all previous matches won by the chasing team, making the toss crucial. Punjab Kings boast a strong squad, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, with power hitters Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis in the lineup. Their pace attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, will be key against GT’s formidable batting. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play a vital role in controlling the middle overs. With both teams eager to build early momentum, a thrilling contest is on the cards.

Punjab Kings Squad :

Punjab Kings: Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans Squad :

Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shubman Gill (c), Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore

25 March 2025
09:00 IST

IPL 2025 Live Score GT vs PBKS: Chasing is King 

Teams batting second have won 70% of games at this venue, making the toss a crucial factor in determining the winning strategy.

08:48 IST

IPL 2025 Live Score GT vs PBKS: Batting-Friendly Surface

The Ahmedabad pitch has consistently delivered high-scoring games, with an average first-innings total of 184 in the last 10 matches.

08:40 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK