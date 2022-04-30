30 April 2022, 15:35 PM
OUT!
Faf Du Plessis beaten by the flair of Sangwan's delivery, he's gone for a duck, caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. GT get the first wicket they were looking for.
RCB- 19/1 (3 Overs), Kohli 14 (11) & Patidar 3 (5)
30 April 2022, 15:01 PM
Playing 11 GT vs RCB
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
30 April 2022, 15:00 PM
TOSS NEWS!
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and RCB will bat first.
30 April 2022, 14:59 PM
Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
30 April 2022, 14:47 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
