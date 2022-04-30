हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

GT vs RCB IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Faf du Plessis departs early as RCB lose 1st wicket

Follow live score and updates of Match 43 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our live blog here.   

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 30, 2022 - 15:49
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to the opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.

Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently in the fifth spot with five wins from nine matches.

30 April 2022, 15:35 PM

OUT!

Faf Du Plessis beaten by the flair of Sangwan's delivery, he's gone for a duck, caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. GT get the first wicket they were looking for.

RCB- 19/1 (3 Overs), Kohli 14 (11) & Patidar 3 (5)

30 April 2022, 15:01 PM

Playing 11 GT vs RCB

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

30 April 2022, 15:00 PM

TOSS NEWS!

Faf du Plessis wins the toss and RCB will bat first. 

30 April 2022, 14:59 PM

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

30 April 2022, 14:47 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Jacqueline Fernandez Assets Seized: ED's big action against Jacqueline