30 April 2022, 15:00 PM
TOSS NEWS!
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and RCB will bat first.
30 April 2022, 14:59 PM
Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
30 April 2022, 14:47 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Stay tuned for more updates here.